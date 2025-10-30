PAUZ Health Launches Virtual Menopause Care Platform to Support Canadian Women Living with Early Menopause

PAUZ Health has launched a virtual menopause care platform for women across Canada, including those in early menopause from breast cancer treatment. Founded by Dr. Natalie Perkins, PhD, PAUZ connects women with menopause-certified NPs for assessment and treatment—hormone, non-hormone, and lifestyle. With dietitians, therapists, and coaches, PAUZ provides expert, compassionate care so every woman can reclaim her health and grab life by the ovaries.