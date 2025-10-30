PAUZ Health Launches Virtual Menopause Care Platform to Support Canadian Women Living with Early Menopause
PAUZ Health has launched a virtual menopause care platform for women across Canada, including those in early menopause from breast cancer treatment. Founded by Dr. Natalie Perkins, PhD, PAUZ connects women with menopause-certified NPs for assessment and treatment—hormone, non-hormone, and lifestyle. With dietitians, therapists, and coaches, PAUZ provides expert, compassionate care so every woman can reclaim her health and grab life by the ovaries.
Hamilton, Canada, October 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Each year, approximately 28,600 Canadian women are diagnosed with breast cancer, and may undergo treatments that push them into early menopause-often without adequate support for their menopausal symptoms and long-term health risks that can follow. Moreover, these women are often excluded from menopause clinics due to their complicated personal experiences.
Recognizing this critical gap in care, PAUZ Health, founded by health behavior scientist Dr. Natalie Perkins, PhD, today announces the launch of its virtual platform delivering expert menopause care in Canada. The service enables women to connect with menopause-certified nurse practitioners for comprehensive assessments and treatment options-including hormone and non-hormone medications-and provides personalized lifestyle plans addressing sleep, nutrition, and exercise. Supported by dietitians, therapists, pelvic floor physiotherapists, and health coaches, PAUZ's clinical team is led by NP Sonia Taylor and Medical Director, Dr. Alison Shea, ob-gyn, neuroscientist and menopause expert, and member of board at Canadian Menopause Society.
"Too many women are thrown into menopause by disease or treatment and then left to navigate intense symptoms and long-term health impacts alone," said Dr. Perkins, "With PAUZ, we're bringing accessible, evidence-based menopause and longevity care into the virtual world so that every woman can reclaim control of her midlife health. Every woman deserves to grab life by the ovaries."
