WarHorse Cyber Launches CAVALRY™, Bringing AI-Powered Cyber Readiness to Small and Mid-Sized Businesses

WarHorse Cyber, founded by U.S. federal cyber experts, launches CAVALRY™, an AI-powered platform that delivers enterprise-grade vulnerability assessments and incident response plans to small and mid-sized businesses in under 48 hours, at a fraction of traditional costs. CAVALRY™ makes cybersecurity readiness fast, affordable, and accessible to every business.