WarHorse Cyber Launches CAVALRY™, Bringing AI-Powered Cyber Readiness to Small and Mid-Sized Businesses
WarHorse Cyber, founded by U.S. federal cyber experts, launches CAVALRY™, an AI-powered platform that delivers enterprise-grade vulnerability assessments and incident response plans to small and mid-sized businesses in under 48 hours, at a fraction of traditional costs. CAVALRY™ makes cybersecurity readiness fast, affordable, and accessible to every business.
Washington, DC, October 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- WarHorse Cyber, founded by current and former U.S. federal government cybersecurity experts, today announced the launch of CAVALRY™, an AI-enabled cybersecurity platform that delivers enterprise-level vulnerability assessments and incident response plans (IRPs) to small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs) in less than 48 hours, all at a fraction of the cost of traditional assessments and IRPs.
According to Microsoft’s 2024 SMB Cybersecurity Report, one in three small businesses suffered a cyberattack last year, with an average loss of $254,445. Yet most still lack a documented incident-response plan that follows regulatory best practices. “SMBs are on the front lines of cyber warfare but often fight unarmed,” said Sierra Perna, Spokesperson and Business Development Lead at WarHorse Cyber. “CAVALRY™ changes that. We built it so every business, regardless of size, can access the same level of cyber preparedness once reserved for large enterprises.”
CAVALRY™ combines AI analysis with expert-validated frameworks to:
Identify and prioritize vulnerabilities across networks, devices, and users.
Generate tailored, regulation-aligned incident response playbooks in under 48 hours.
Core Differentiators
AI-Accelerated: Generates custom, expert-validated incident response plans in under 48 hours.
Affordable: Delivers robust cyber readiness plans at a fraction of the cost of consultants or enterprise suites, something SMB owners can actually afford.
Expert Built: Developed by current and former U.S. federal agents, cyber experts, and national security specialists.
Compliance Ready: Aligns with NIST, HIPAA, and state breach reporting frameworks.
Business First: Designed for SMB decision-makers, not just IT pros.
“Speed and affordability are everything in cybersecurity,” said Margarita Grisales, Head of Marketing. “With CAVALRY™, readiness is no longer a luxury, it’s achievable, fast, and built by people who’ve defended America’s most sensitive networks.”
CAVALRY™ is now available for early access at WarHorseCyber.us/Cavalry.
About WarHorse Cyber
Founded by current and former cybersecurity experts from U.S. federal law enforcement and national security agencies, WarHorse Cyber delivers affordable, expert-backed cybersecurity solutions for the private sector.
Media Contact
Margarita Grisales
Head of Marketing, WarHorse Cyber
margarita@warhorsecyber.us
www.WarHorseCyber.us
