Agile Auto Appoints Forrest Spears as National Sales Executive
Newark, DE, October 31, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Agile Auto today announced the appointment of Forrest Spears as National Sales Executive. A results-driven, growth-minded sales executive, Forrest Spears combines deep industry expertise, operational leadership, and a lifelong passion for the automotive world to drive success from the shop floor to the national stage.
“Forrest represents exactly the kind of talent and passion that defines Agile Auto’s next chapter. His combination of hands-on operational expertise, strategic sales leadership, and genuine love for the automotive world make him an ideal fit for our mission to help dealers adapt and thrive in today’s evolving market. With Forrest on our team, we’re positioned to aggressively grow our market share in 2026 and beyond.” -John Ellis, CEO and Founder, Agile Auto.
Before joining Agile Auto, Forrest scaled two leading ADAS technology companies and successfully grew a division of a Fortune 500 company into a national market leader. He also managed the largest metropolitan service area in his sector, driving revenue growth and expanding total market share. Throughout his career, he has integrated major repair facilities, MSOs, and dealerships across the country, helping organizations streamline operations and elevate performance.
A lifelong automotive enthusiast, Forrest has had his work featured at SEMA, Subaru Drive National Magazine, and Tuner Ready Magazine. On weekends, he can often be found at automotive events or in the shop, building his next Global Time Attack project.
Forrest holds a Business degree from the University of the Incarnate Word and brings a strong background in customer satisfaction, process improvement, and automotive operations.
About Agile Auto
Agile Auto, Inc. is a technology company incorporated in Delaware. The Agile Auto Intelligence Platform is purpose-built for used car operations, turning IMS, DMS, and Market data into a powerhouse operational playbook.
Designed for modern dealerships, the platform unifies fragmented data into a single source of operational truth, delivering the clarity leaders need to act with precision and confidence. Our mission is to empower used car operations with the intelligence, visibility, and accountability needed to thrive in today’s fast-moving market.
MediaContact:
info@agileautoinc.com
agileauto.io
About Agile Auto
