Designer Draperies Celebrates 30 Years of Craftsmanship and Connection
Debbie Hall launched Designer Draperies from her New Jersey home with a sewing machine and a dream. Thirty years later, that one-woman venture has grown into a trusted family business serving Burlington County, Mercer County, and beyond with award-winning custom window treatments. As the company marks its 30th anniversary, Debbie reflects on how the industry has transformed, from basic blinds and corded shades to the sophisticated, motorized, and smart-home-ready designs her team creates today.
Hainesport, NJ, October 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Designer Draperies began as a leap of faith. After being laid off while pregnant with her first child, Debbie Hall took her husband’s advice to start the business she’d always dreamed of. With a sewing machine, a vision, and a baby on her hip, she began fabricating and installing window treatments. What started at her kitchen table has since blossomed into a thriving family business. Today, Debbie and her now adult son, Trent, have completed more than a thousand custom window treatment projects.
Over the past three decades, the window-covering industry has transformed, with Designer Draperies keeping the pace. “When I first started, it was just soft treatments, mini blinds, and verticals,” Debbie recalls. “Now, window treatments are cordless, motorized, and can be synced with smart-home systems. There are countless ways to customize, and everything operates beautifully.”
Still, some things haven’t changed. Debbie believes that drapery remains the heart of a well-designed home. “Drapery has been around for thousands of years,” she says. “It’s functional and beautiful, always adapting to new design trends, but as a concept, it never goes out of style. It’s what brings softness and warmth into a space.”
As Designer Draperies enters its fourth decade, the company remains committed to quality, innovation, and community. From its roots in Burlington and Mercer Counties to projects throughout New Jersey, the firm continues to set the standard for custom window treatments that stand the test of time.
Debbie Hall
609-702-1261
https://designerdraperies.net
