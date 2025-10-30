Designer Draperies Celebrates 30 Years of Craftsmanship and Connection

Debbie Hall launched Designer Draperies from her New Jersey home with a sewing machine and a dream. Thirty years later, that one-woman venture has grown into a trusted family business serving Burlington County, Mercer County, and beyond with award-winning custom window treatments. As the company marks its 30th anniversary, Debbie reflects on how the industry has transformed, from basic blinds and corded shades to the sophisticated, motorized, and smart-home-ready designs her team creates today.