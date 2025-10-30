Amanda Radi Honored as a Woman of the Month for September 2025 and Entrepreneur of the Year by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Kissimee, FL, October 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Amanda Radi of Kissimmee, Florida, has been recognized as a Woman of the Month for September 2025 and is being honored as an Entrepreneur of the Year at the POWER MOVE Awards Gala by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) which will be held on November 19 in New York.
Radi has been selected for these distinctions for her exceptional leadership and achievements in the vacation rental and property management industry. She will featured in a full-page story in the Fall 2025 issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine.
About Amanda Radi
Amanda Radi is the founder and CEO of Phoenix Cleaners and Champions Co-Host LLC, two companies that have redefined standards for quality, reliability, and service in the short-term rental industry. Through Phoenix Cleaners, Radi delivers meticulous turnover services for vacation rentals, setting the gold standard for Airbnb, Vrbo, and boutique properties. Champions Co-Host provides comprehensive property management solutions to homeowners and real estate investors across the United States, including guest communication, booking management, maintenance coordination, listing optimization, and VIP concierge packages.
Radi’s journey began in Twentynine Palms, California, where she was a mother of six, a daycare owner, and a military spouse. To support her family, she started cleaning homes at night, and through perseverance and attention to detail, grew her business into a multi-location cleaning company. When faced with domestic violence and a challenging family court battle, Radi made the difficult decision to pause her company, focusing on protecting her family and supporting others in similar circumstances.
Eventually, Radi relocated to Florida to rebuild. She relaunched her businesses with renewed determination and purpose, which did not go unnoticed. Radi was recently nominated for Top Female Entrepreneur by the New York Times Weekly Magazine, a reflection of the national respect she’s earned for her entrepreneurial impact.
Building on her success, Radi is now developing a new platform, Stayvy, to address the challenges faced by property owners and managers, including fraud and unfair policies on mainstream rental platforms. The app aims to protect hosts and managers, combat price gouging, and ensure fair treatment for those in the short-term rental industry. Radi’s mission extends beyond business: as a survivor of domestic violence and a military spouse, she advocates for justice and accountability in both civilian and military courts, using her platform to support others facing similar battles.
Radi’s companies continue to expand nationwide, earning recognition for exceptional service and unwavering commitment to her clients. Radi is dedicated to raising standards in the vacation rental industry and empowering others to overcome adversity and pursue their dreams.
Always looking towards the future, Radi’s goals are deeply personal and generational: she aims to build a woman-owned business that not only leaves a mark on women’s history but also creates a legacy for her children—Alayna Bentley, Madison Radi, Brayden Bentley, Emma Radi, Annalyse Radi, and Chrisjuan Radi. “I want my children to hold the key to success and never struggle,” says Radi, affirming her commitment to both her family and future generations of women entrepreneurs.
Visit https://phoenixcleaners.org/ to learn more.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER’s nomination form for consideration.
