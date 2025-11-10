Two Young Entrepreneurs Are Changing How Luxury Watches Are Sold - One Live Stream at a Time

Tyler Mikorski (25) and Mitchell Teper (28), founders of Vookum and Watch Limit, are redefining how luxury watches are sold online. In just three weeks, they’ve auctioned more than $5 million in watches, including three individual shows surpassing $1 million in sales, blending entertainment, transparency, and community to engage a new generation of collectors and buyers.