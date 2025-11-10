Two Young Entrepreneurs Are Changing How Luxury Watches Are Sold - One Live Stream at a Time
Tyler Mikorski (25) and Mitchell Teper (28), founders of Vookum and Watch Limit, are redefining how luxury watches are sold online. In just three weeks, they’ve auctioned more than $5 million in watches, including three individual shows surpassing $1 million in sales, blending entertainment, transparency, and community to engage a new generation of collectors and buyers.
New York, NY, November 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- In an industry rooted in tradition and exclusivity, two young entrepreneurs are redefining how luxury watches are bought and sold. Tyler Mikorski (25) and Mitchell Teper (28) have built Vookum, a social-first luxury watch brand that blends entertainment, transparency, and high-end resale. Within its first few weeks, their eBay Live shows surpassed $1 million in sales multiple times, reaching $1.1 million and $1.2 million in consecutive weeks.
The duo’s partnership combines two complementary paths. Mikorski built a following by documenting daily life as a young watch dealer in New York City’s Diamond District, attracting over 2.4 million followers on TikTok and 500,000 on Instagram. Teper founded Watch Limit, an established NYC-based business known for sourcing rare and in-demand luxury watches, built on principles of authenticity, education, and trust. Together, they’ve united community, commerce, and content into a live format that has turned luxury watch buying into must-see entertainment.
“We wanted to make the watch world as fun to watch as it is to buy,” said Mikorski. “Live selling through auctions where every watch starts at $1 with no reserve lets customers set the price, not the dealers.”
“Luxury doesn’t have to feel stiff or secretive,” added Teper. “We’re bringing transparency, energy, and connection to a space that used to feel closed off by making these auctions accessible and approachable to everyone.”
Vookum’s rapid growth highlights the evolving future of luxury e-commerce: live, interactive, and authentic. The team is expanding this vertical into a true entertainment platform designed not only to drive sales but to build a vibrant community around shared passion and engagement. Upcoming initiatives include large-scale giveaways, charitable collaborations, and in-person activations connecting collectors, resellers, and enthusiasts. With plans to launch one of the largest events in the fashion and luxury space, Vookum is setting the stage for the next era of live, community-driven commerce and shows no signs of slowing down.
Founder Bios
Tyler Mikorski - Founder, Vookum
Tyler Mikorski, 25, is a digital-first watch dealer and content creator with millions of followers across social media. Known for his honest, fast-paced videos about life in NYC’s Diamond District, he has helped bring transparency and excitement to the watch trade.
Mitchell Teper - Partner, Vookum / Founder, Watch Limit
Mitchell Teper, 28, is the founder of Watch Limit, a premier watch business that bridges traditional luxury expertise with modern online marketplace strategy. Based in New York City, he is recognized for his operational leadership, brand building, and focus on authentic, trustworthy watch trading.
Press Contact:
Mitchell@vookum.com
www.vookum.com
Instagram: @vookum | @mitchell.tep | @tylermikorski
TikTok: @vookum | @mitchellteper | @tylermikorski
