The Nation's Longest-Running Cannabis Dispensary Commemorates 26 Years of Service with Sales, Swag, and Music on Halloween

Berkeley, CA, October 31, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Berkeley Patients Group Dispensary Celebrates 26 Years with Community Appreciation Event
Berkeley Patients Group (BPG)
Berkeley Patients Group (BPG), a pioneer in the cannabis space, will celebrate its 26th anniversary on October 31 at its store, located at 2366 San Pablo Avenue, in Berkeley.
BPG's long-standing history of providing safe and affordable access to quality medicinal cannabis and life-enhancing products and services for Bay Area residents has made it one of California's most reputable dispensaries. It also holds an esteemed place on the Cannabis Trail, which honors the pioneers, places, and significant historical moments that paved the way for the legal cannabis access we have today.
"Twenty-six years of Berkeley Patients Group means twenty-six years of proving that compassion, community, and integrity outlast bureaucracy,” said co-owner and United States veteran Etienne Fontan. “We’ve weathered raids, forfeiture actions, stigma, overregulation, and-most recently-overtaxation, but we’re still here, still serving patients, still standing for what’s right. The plant is healing, the people are resilient, and BPG remains a testament to what can’t be overregulated or overtaxed: our humanity."
With a leadership team of dedicated activists, the dispensary has weathered many storms including successfully defeating attempts by the Federal Government to seize BPG property, fighting for legalization, and implementing a first-of-its-kind testing protocol. Through grassroots organizing, legal action, and writing laws at the local, state, and federal levels, BPG has played an integral role in shaping the landscape of cannabis in the United States today.
On October 31, 2025, BPG will hold its annual celebration from 9 am-9 pm at the dispensary to celebrate s taying open and serving the community for over 25 years.
Community members are invited to shop for deep discounts on popular products and swag from Heavy Hitters, Preferred Gardens, Wyld, Cam, Himalaya, Suite Success, Kiva, Lost Farm, Rosin Tech, Smokiez, Bosky, Turn, Buddies, Blem, Upnorth, Clsics and more. Breathe Health Center, one of Berkeley’s premier whole-body wellness centers, will also be on site from noon to 4:00 pm to provide visitors with massage and chiropractic services, and DJ Melodic Rose will be on site spinning a variety of old and new from 1pm-6pm.
As is customary, at 4:20 pm, visitors are invited to enjoy non-infused cupcakes and sing "Happy Birthday" to BPG.
For East Bay residents, discounted items can be delivered directly to their door via BPG's secure, discreet delivery service available at myBPG.com.
The dispensary is located at 2366 San Pablo Ave, Berkeley, CA, 94702, and can be reached at myBPG.com or (510) 540-6013.
