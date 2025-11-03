From Singapore to the World: Michael Low’s Making S.E.N.S.E. of AI for SMEs Offers a Practical Playbook for Small Businesses Everywhere

Business strategist Michael Low releases Making S.E.N.S.E. of AI for SMEs: A Practical Playbook for Growth and Competitiveness, now on Amazon. The book helps small and medium-sized businesses understand and apply AI with clarity and purpose. Using the S.E.N.S.E. Framework—Spot, Empathise, Narrow, Solution, Evaluate—it offers real-world steps for digital transformation, innovation, and sustainable growth across Asia, Africa, and the West.