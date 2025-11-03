From Singapore to the World: Michael Low’s Making S.E.N.S.E. of AI for SMEs Offers a Practical Playbook for Small Businesses Everywhere
Business strategist Michael Low releases Making S.E.N.S.E. of AI for SMEs: A Practical Playbook for Growth and Competitiveness, now on Amazon. The book helps small and medium-sized businesses understand and apply AI with clarity and purpose. Using the S.E.N.S.E. Framework—Spot, Empathise, Narrow, Solution, Evaluate—it offers real-world steps for digital transformation, innovation, and sustainable growth across Asia, Africa, and the West.
New York, NY, November 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Business strategist and educator Michael Low has released a new book, Making S.E.N.S.E. of AI for SMEs: A Practical Playbook for Growth and Competitiveness. The book helps small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) make sense of artificial intelligence in a way that is simple, practical, and deeply human.
While AI has become a global buzzword, many SMEs still struggle to understand how to apply it meaningfully to their daily operations. Michael Low’s book bridges that gap. It provides a relatable framework that turns complex ideas into clear steps any business owner can follow.
“The first time I presented S.E.N.S.E. as a framework was at Fujifilm Business Innovation Week in Singapore,” says Michael. “The theme, ‘Beyond the Buzz: Practical AI and Design Thinking for the SME Digital Workplace,’ challenged me to connect everything I’d learned - the empathy of design thinking, the discipline of process innovation, and the resilience of small business survival. For the first time, S.E.N.S.E. had a name, a structure, and a story.”
The S.E.N.S.E. Framework stands for Spot, Empathise, Narrow, Solution, and Evaluate. It is based on years of fieldwork with SMEs in Asia, Africa, and the West. The approach was developed through real projects, long nights, and lessons learned from working alongside entrepreneurs trying to balance innovation with survival.
“S.E.N.S.E. was not designed in theory,” Michael explains. “It came from practice. It is for leaders who want to make thoughtful, sustainable progress without getting lost in complexity.”
What makes the book distinctive is its global relevance. Drawing from examples in Singapore, Nigeria, Japan, and the United States, Michael shows that small businesses everywhere face similar struggles - limited time, tight budgets, and uncertainty about where to start.
From a café owner in Ang Mo Kio (Singapore) using AI to automate customer updates, to a training institute in Nairobi improving learning outcomes, Making S.E.N.S.E. of AI for SMEs proves that transformation is possible for any business, anywhere. It begins with empathy, structure, and small, consistent steps.
About the Book
Making S.E.N.S.E. of AI for SMEs simplifies AI adoption into five steps: Spot, Empathise, Narrow, Solution, and Evaluate. The book combines insights from Asian design thinking with the structured approach often seen in Western business strategy. It shows how SMEs can build clarity, confidence, and capability in the digital age.
This is not a book about robots or disruption. It is about people, culture, and progress.
The book is available now on Amazon Kindle, with paperback editions available in major bookstores and partner outlets worldwide.
About the Author
About the Author
Michael Low is a recognised thought leader with more than 20 years of experience spanning education, government, and technology. He currently serves as Deputy Director at SITLEARN, the professional training arm of the Singapore Institute of Technology (SIT), where he leads initiatives to strengthen adult learning and drive SME transformation.
Over the years, Michael has collaborated with Fortune 100 and Fortune 500 organisations across industries and has shared global platforms with senior leaders in business, technology, and finance. His work focuses on helping people and organisations grow with clarity, confidence, and purpose.
Download and Availability
Making S.E.N.S.E of AI for SMEs: A Practical Playbook for Growth and Competitiveness is now available for download at https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0FY3SY1JP.
For press or collaboration enquiries, contact:
Elijah Falode: Twitter: @elijah_falode| Linkedin: Elijah Falode
About the Author
