TJ Ribs Will Celebrate Potential LSU vs Alabama Victory with Free Ribs on November 9
TJ Ribs, the official BBQ Restaurant of LSU athletics is offering free half racks of Fulton ribs to all dine-in guests on Sunday, Nov. 9 if LSU beats Alabama on Nov. 8—no purchase needed.
Baton Rouge, LA, November 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- TJ Ribs, Baton Rouge’s original home for legendary ribs and LSU pride, is raising the stakes for this weekend’s game. If LSU football defeats Alabama on Saturday, November 8, TJ Ribs will serve free ribs to every dine-in guest on Sunday, November 9 — no purchase necessary.
The offer includes one free half rack of 1 lb. Fulton ribs per person, available all day on November 9 at TJ Ribs. The celebration is dine-in only, giving Tiger fans a chance to come together and savor the win in true Louisiana fashion.
“This is what TJ Ribs is all about — great food, great fans, and celebrating LSU football,” said Victoria Drago, general manager of TJ Ribs. “If the Tigers bring home the win, we’ll fire up the grills and say thank you the best way we know how — with free ribs for everyone.”
Offer Details:
● Valid Sunday, November 9, 2025, if LSU defeats Alabama on November 8
● One half rack of 1 lb. Fulton ribs per person, dine-in only
● No purchase necessary
● Available all day at TJ Ribs: 2324 S. Acadian Thruway, Baton Rouge, Louisiana, 70808.
TJ Ribs is the go-to spot for locals and visitors craving slow-smoked meats, legendary ribs, and a welcoming, family-friendly atmosphere. Conveniently located just minutes from LSU and downtown Baton Rouge, we offer a full-service dining experience perfect for game days, group dinners, or casual lunches. Visit us at 2324 S. Acadian Thruway, Baton Rouge, Louisiana, 70808, or learn more about us at tjribs.com.
TJ Ribs is the go-to spot for locals and visitors craving slow-smoked meats, legendary ribs, and a welcoming, family-friendly atmosphere. Conveniently located just minutes from LSU and downtown Baton Rouge, we offer a full-service dining experience perfect for game days, group dinners, or casual lunches. Visit us at 2324 S. Acadian Thruway, Baton Rouge, Louisiana, 70808, or learn more about us at tjribs.com.
