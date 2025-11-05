Nashville Addiction Clinic Named “Best of Tennessee 2025” Winner in Substance Abuse Treatment & Recovery Practices
Nashville Addiction Clinic has been honored as a Best of Tennessee 2025 award winner in the Substance Abuse Treatment & Recovery Practices category by Guide to Tennessee, recognizing the clinic’s leadership in accessible, evidence-based addiction recovery care across the state.
Nashville, TN, November 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Nashville Addiction Clinic is proud to announce that it has been honored as a Best of Tennessee 2025 award winner in the Substance Abuse Treatment & Recovery Practices category by Guide to Tennessee. This recognition places Nashville Addiction Clinic among an elite group of less than 10% of Tennessee businesses selected for their excellence and impact across the state.
The Best of Tennessee Awards celebrate outstanding organizations that demonstrate exceptional quality, leadership, and community commitment. Winners are chosen through a combination of reader nominations, editorial review, and statewide evaluation of businesses making meaningful contributions to their industries and communities.
“This recognition is deeply meaningful to our entire team,” said Jon Stolzer, Co-Owner and CEO of Nashville Addiction Clinic. “Our mission has always been to combine compassion with clinical excellence—delivering accessible, patient-centered recovery care that helps Tennesseans reclaim their lives. To be named among the best in Tennessee affirms the impact of that mission and the dedication of our incredible staff.”
Nashville Addiction Clinic specializes in comprehensive, evidence-based treatment for substance use disorders, offering Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT) , counseling, and personalized recovery programs through both in-person and telemedicine formats. The clinic’s innovative TeleMAT delivery model has been recognized statewide for its quality, accessibility, and compliance excellence.
As a Best of Tennessee 2025 winner, Nashville Addiction Clinic joins a select group of organizations recognized for advancing their fields, enriching local communities, and setting new standards of professional care in the state.
About Nashville Addiction Clinic
Nashville Addiction Clinic is Tennessee’s first licensed, all-virtual provider of outpatient substance abuse treatment for individuals with opioid use disorder. Offering a full continuum of care —including in-home drug screening, individual and group counseling, case management, and medication management—the clinic delivers accessible, patient-centered recovery solutions tailored to each individual’s needs.
With a team of experienced medical and behavioral health professionals, Nashville Addiction Clinic integrates evidence-based practices to promote lasting wellness and accountability. The clinic also holds accreditation by The Joint Commission, the gold standard in healthcare compliance and safety, reflecting its unwavering commitment to quality, integrity, and patient protection.
To learn more: www.nashvilleaddictionclinic.com
Media Contact:
Jon Stolzer
Co-Owner & CEO
Nashville Addiction Clinic
info@nashvilleaddictionclinic.com
(615) 775-3549
