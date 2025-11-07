Trayak Unveils AI-First Ecoimpact Sustainability Platform — Transforming How Companies Drive Sustainable Innovation
Mason, OH, November 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Trayak proudly announces the launch of its AI-First EcoImpact Sustainability Platform, a groundbreaking evolution of the industry’s most trusted sustainability software. By embedding agentic AI into EcoImpact, Trayak expands what’s possible for sustainability professionals, product developers, packaging designers, and engineers.
This breakthrough moves beyond traditional assessments and static insights. Through intelligent, specialized, and autonomous AI agents, organizations can leverage the collective expertise of Trayak’s sustainability professionals to unlock actionable recommendations for your specific data.
What Makes AI-First EcoImpact Different
With agentic AI, EcoImpact users can:
Stay ahead of global regulations with instant access to the latest EPR and PPWR compliance requirements, customized for your specific packages and markets.
Receive AI-guided insights tailored to your SKUs and portfolios in order to make confident decisions.
Explore improvement strategies that align with your corporate sustainability goals.
Unlock proactive data-driven recommendations that help you prioritize high-impact initiatives with measurable ROI.
All of this comes with built-in guardrails to safeguard your intellectual property and ensure that innovation never compromises security.
The Competitive Edge
EcoImpact’s agentic AI isn’t just “smart”—it’s trained in sustainability-specific knowledge, industry heuristics, and global standards, giving your organization a strategic advantage.
Key customer benefits include:
- Transitioning from reactive environmental assessments to strategic, portfolio-wide planning.
- Prioritizing initiatives with the optimal balance of business value and sustainability impact.
- Maintaining compliance across a changing regulatory landscape.
Prasanna Katragadda, VP of Products, notes that EcoImpact’s AI-first approach “puts sustainability knowledge and intelligence at every team’s fingertips—turning complex choices into clear, actionable strategies.” These tools will also be used inside Trayak by its sustainability analysts and consultants. An important human in the loop component ensures robustness and ongoing learning. Our customers will benefit from a vast Trayak sustainability knowledge base that will keep learning and improving 24x7.
A Decade of Proven Impact
For more than 10 years, Trayak’s EcoImpact platform has been recognized as an enterprise-ready, ISO 27001 security certified solution that enables global organizations to mainstream sustainability at scale.
Today, EcoImpact offers a comprehensive suite of solutions—including LCA, EPR Fee Management, Scope 1, 2, & 3 Reporting, Product Carbon Footprints, and Sustainability Intelligence. Trayak’s flagship EcoImpact-COMPASS LCA solution is now the most complete, ISO 14040-conformant platform available for packaging LCAs, with ready-to-use solutions extending into multiple industries.
“With this announcement, Trayak is not just introducing another chat bot. Instead, we’re reimagining how companies will use LCA to make decisions in one intelligent system with agentic AI." said Tanvi Jagtap, Product Manager.
The Future of Sustainability Starts Here
Trayak’s AI-First EcoImpact Platform empowers companies to move faster, make smarter decisions, and lead confidently in a rapidly changing world.
For more information contact us, reach out to your Trayak representative, or reach us at:
sales@trayak.com
+1 (513) 445-3264
