USC Marshall Randall R. Kendrick Global Supply Chain Institute Launches "Supply Chain Demystified" Docuseries, Hosted by Dr. Nick Vyas
Los Angeles, CA, November 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- USC Marshall's Randall R. Kendrick Global Supply Chain Institute launched "Supply Chain Demystified," a new docuseries hosted by industry expert and thought leader, Dr. Nick Vyas. The series explores the intricate world of global supply chains, highlighting the strategies, solutions, agility, resilience, and sustainability that drive them. It highlights both technological advancements and the vital human element shaping the future of supply chains.
"Supply Chain Demystified" goes beyond the conventional view of logistics and infrastructure, exploring the fundamental human connections that underpin global supply chains. It highlights how relationships between producers, suppliers, shippers, and countless professionals transform uncertainty into reliability, even amidst disruptions.
"Every product we touch, every service we use, is a testament to an incredibly complex and often invisible supply chain," says Dr. Nick Vyas, Founding Executive Director of USC Kendrick Global Supply Chain Institute and host of the docuseries. "With this docuseries, we aim to pull back the curtain, revealing not just the mechanics but the deeply human stories and critical partnerships that make our modern world function."
The pilot episode, "From Leaf to Cup with Art of Tea," features Steve Schwartz, Founder and CEO of Art of Tea. Steve recounts his journey from discovering tea blending to building strong partnerships with farmers and suppliers across Asia, Africa, India, and Europe. The episode illustrates how these relationships became Art of Tea's greatest asset, enabling the company to navigate major disruptions, including the recent global pandemic.
The "Supply Chain Demystified" docuseries is available on the USC Kendrick Global Supply Chain Institute's YouTube channel.
About the USC Marshall Kendrick Global Supply Chain Institute
The Randall R. Kendrick Global Supply Chain Institute at the USC Marshall School of Business is a leading center for education and research in global supply chain management. It is dedicated to advancing the understanding and practice of effective supply chain strategies through innovative programs, research, industry partnerships, and thought leadership.
Marvi-Anne Epstein
626-429-3263
uscsupplychain.com
