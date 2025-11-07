MomDoc Responds to Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona Communication Regarding Contract Termination
Phoenix, AZ, November 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- MomDoc, Arizona’s leading women’s healthcare provider, is responding to a recent message distributed by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona (BCBSAZ) to employers and members, which contained inaccurate information regarding MomDoc & their upcoming departure from the BCBSAZ network effective December 1, 2025.
While BCBSAZ has stated that MomDoc has “signaled no intent to negotiate,” this statement is inaccurate. MomDoc has tried to engage for more than two years - with repeated efforts to secure viable and sustainable reimbursement rates that reflect the rising costs of providing quality healthcare.
“Facts matter” said Nick Goodman, CEO of MomDoc. “MomDoc made every attempt to engage BCBS in discussions for more than two years. We reached out repeatedly, presented data, and outlined solutions. At every turn, our goal was simple: to find a sustainable path forward that allows us to keep caring for Arizona women and supporting our medical providers. To say that we ‘have no intent to negotiate’ is simply false.”
Goodman added, “Our doors remain open. We are still willing to come to the table with BCBS to discuss equitable and stable terms that protect patients and providers alike. The patients and employers groups are watching, and they deserve transparency and solutions, not misdirection and misinformation.”
Commitment to Continuity of Care
MomDoc fully supports the continuity-of-care provisions BCBSAZ outlined for pregnant patients and those in active treatment. These safeguards are required by law and reinforced by MomDoc’s own patient-first commitment.
“MomDoc patients who are pregnant or undergoing active treatment will continue to receive care without interruption,” Goodman said. “We will work directly with our patients and BCBSAZ to ensure a smooth and compassionate transition process wherever needed.”
MomDoc emphasizes that the end of the BCBS contract does not change its mission or availability. The organization remains contracted with multiple other insurance carriers and continues to welcome new and existing patients at all Arizona locations.
The Broader Issue: Fair Pay for Women’s Healthcare
Arizona continues to face one of the most critical physician shortages in the nation, especially in women’s health. AHCCCS (Arizona’s Medicaid program) currently reimburses many providers at higher rates than some commercial plans, reversing the traditional standard where commercial payors lead reimbursement rates.
“Commercial plans are supposed to help set the standard for access to care,” Goodman added. “When they don’t, practices can’t survive, and women lose access to their doctors. That’s the reality we’re working to change.”
MomDoc and their Ongoing Mission
Founded in 1976, MomDoc has spent nearly five decades delivering compassionate, accessible OB/GYN care across Arizona, offering same-day, evening, and Saturday appointments to meet patients where they are.
“Our patients are the reason we exist,” Goodman said. “We remain steadfast in advocating for fair compensation and sustainable systems that protect access to high-quality care for Arizona’s women.”
