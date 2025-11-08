Tanya M. Peifly Honored as Professional of the Year for 2025 for Early Childhood Education by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Mount Bethel, PA, November 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Tanya M. Peifly of Mount Bethel, Pennsylvania, has been named Professional of the Year for 2025 for early childhood education by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field.
About Tanya M. Peifly
Tanya M. Peifly is the president of The Learning Locomotion, Inc., a learning center with four locations in Pennsylvania. The centers offer early childhood education for children from infancy through age 13. Peifly is widely respected for her expertise in early childhood education and educational leadership, and serves families across the region with comprehensive, child-centered programs.
At The Learning Locomotion, children are given a strong start on their educational journey through thoughtfully designed programming. Preschool and pre-kindergarten classrooms incorporate the Houghton-Mifflin curriculum, creating a rich and engaging learning environment. Progress is tracked with the Ages and Stages developmental tool, ensuring each child’s growth is supported. Students enjoy hands-on field trips that foster a sense of community involvement, and all are encouraged to participate in physical activities such as basketball, soccer, yoga, and dance.
Alongside her leadership at the center, Peifly is involved with the Bangor Area School District as a board member, and is active in the Sleighbell Chamber of Commerce and the S.B.A. Her dedication to education has been recognized through honors such as the 4-Star Learning Center- Key Star Program.
Peifly earned an M.A. in education from East Stroudsburg University and an M.S. in early childhood education from California University of Pennsylvania. In her spare time, she enjoys traveling and attending Broadway shows.
For more information visit https://learninglocomotion.com/
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is an international advertising, networking, and publishing company based in Farmingdale, New York. They are proud to be able to satisfy their clients and continue to have repeat clientele due to their longevity and pride in their products and services. The Owners strive to connect business professionals to enhance their contact base and networking capabilities so they can get the acknowledgment and publicity within their industries and beyond. The Strathmore family has been providing these valuable services for over two decades. They target executives and professionals in all industries to be featured in their on-line directory. Industries include business, law, education, healthcare and medicine, fine arts, IT, government, science, real estate, entertainment, and many more accomplished fields. Professional profiles are listed in a detailed, searchable database on the website www.strww.com.
