Alex Maister's New Fantasy Adventure Book: "8 Cool Cats – The Underdogs"

In Animalia, every kind of animal has its town—and incredible music. But the beat takes a dangerous turn when the famous 8 Cool Cats are kidnapped by a sneaky dog manager named Ruffa Puffertwight. Ruffa has a big problem: he wants to win the brand-new Super Band Competition in Birdheights, where mixed-animal bands aren’t allowed. His “brilliant” (& terrible) idea? Kidnap the cats’ mothers with sleepy-time milk and force the kittens to hide in dog costumes to play in his not-so-great dog band.