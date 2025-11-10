Major Gift to Fund University Scholarships for Graduates of The Cambodia Academy
A generous benefactor who wishes to remain anonymous has donated USD $150,000 to establish a university scholarship program for graduates, opening the door for talented young people from rural communities to pursue higher education and realize their full potential.
Burlingame, CA, November 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The team at The Cambodia Academy is excited to announce a transformative donation that will expand educational opportunities for its students. A generous benefactor who wishes to remain anonymous has donated USD $150,000 to establish a university scholarship program for graduates, opening the door for talented young people from rural communities to pursue higher education and realize their full potential.
This landmark gift will establish the Cambodia Academy University Scholarship Endowment (CAUSE), a dedicated fund to support qualified graduates of The Cambodia Academy as they pursue higher education at accredited universities. While university tuition in Cambodia averages USD $300 to $500 per semester, this cost remains out of reach for many students from rural families. Through CAUSE, the Academy will award annual grants of approximately $400 plus monthly living expenses to selected students, providing up to a total of 20 scholarships to help make university education possible.
“This remarkable act of generosity will change the trajectory of our students’ lives,” said Richard Howell, Board Chair of The Cambodia Academy. “It ensures that talented young people from disadvantaged backgrounds can continue their studies and build a better future for themselves, their families, and their communities. We are delighted that this gift extends our mission beyond our traditional primary and middle school focus, offering students from rural families not just financial support, but a true pathway to hope and opportunity.”
Further details about the scholarship program will be announced following finalization of additional parameters in early 2026. The CAUSE steering committee plans to select the first cohort of scholarship recipients in mid-2026, in time for the 2026-2027 academic year.
About The Cambodia Academy
Founded in 2004, The Cambodia Academy at Mongkol Borei is a 501c3 nonprofit organization dedicated to transforming lives through education. The Academy provides free, high-quality schooling, nutritious meals, and essential support to more than 350 children in grades 1-9 from economically disadvantaged rural communities in northwestern Cambodia—children who otherwise have limited access to education.
By empowering students with knowledge and hope, The Cambodia Academy helps break the cycle of poverty and builds a foundation for a stronger, more equitable Cambodia. For more information, please visit www.cambodiaacademy.org.
Jill Noska
650-420-7990
www.cambodiaacademy.org
