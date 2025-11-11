Alera Bio Announces Appointment of Board of Directors
Alera Bio, a Chicago-based biotech developing therapies for rare neuroendocrine and neurological disorders, announced its inaugural Board of Directors. The board includes leaders in biopharma, clinical practice, and finance, such as Stephen Hill, Mark Prygocki, Renny Griffith, and Cassius Coleman. Their combined expertise will guide Alera Bio as it advances AB-101 for MCT-8 deficiency, an FDA-designated Rare Pediatric Disease therapy.
Chicago, IL, November 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Alera Bio, a biotechnology company advancing therapies for rare neuroendocrine and neurological disorders, today announced the appointment of its inaugural Board of Directors. The board brings deep experience in biopharmaceutical leadership, commercialization, clinical practice, and governance, and includes representatives of BLA Technology, LLC, the originator of Alera Bio’s licensed intellectual property.
Together, these leaders align scientific innovation, investment, and strategic oversight to accelerate the company’s mission of delivering transformative therapies for patients with urgent unmet needs. “We are honored to welcome such an accomplished and diverse board to Alera Bio,” said Frank Jaeger, Founder of Alera Bio. “Their expertise across R&D, commercial strategy, clinical practice, finance, and governance will provide invaluable guidance as we advance our lead program AB-101 in MCT-8 deficiency and build a sustainable rare disease company.”
Board Appointments
Stephen Hill, BSc, MB, ChB – Director
Dr. Hill has served as Chief Executive Officer of Faraday Pharmaceuticals since 2015, leading its late-stage clinical programs in cardiology. His career includes CEO roles at Targacept, Inc. and ArQule, Inc., President of Solvay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (until its acquisition by Abbott), and Global Head of Clinical Development at Roche Products. Trained as an orthopedic surgeon, Dr. Hill earned his bachelor’s and medical degrees from the University of Oxford.
Mark Prygocki – Director
Mr. Prygocki has served on Verrica Pharmaceuticals’ Board since 2018, including as Chairman of the Audit Committee. He was previously President and CEO of Illustris Pharmaceuticals and spent over 20 years at Medicis Pharmaceutical Corporation, where he served as President, COO, CFO, and Treasurer. He also served as Executive Director and Audit Committee Chair at Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. Earlier in his career, he worked at Citigroup and Ernst & Young. Mr. Prygocki is a CPA and holds a B.S. in accounting from Pace University.
Renny Griffith, MD – Director and Investor
Dr. Griffith is a physician (pediatric anesthesiologist), entrepreneur, investor, and early backer of BLA Technology, LLC, the intellectual property source for Alera Bio’s lead program. He founded Safe Sedation, Inc., which he led as CEO until its acquisition in 2005, and currently serves as Director of Anesthesiology at Adventist Healthcare Surgery Center at National Harbor. He is also the Director of Business Development for Dominion Anesthesia Group (Virginia Hospital Center) and previously served as the Director of Pediatric Anesthesia and Assistant Professor at Howard University Hospital. Dr. Griffith trained at the University of Virginia, Temple University School of Medicine, New York Hospital–Cornell Medical Center, and Children’s National Medical Center.
Cassius Coleman – Director and Investor
Mr. Coleman is an investor in BLA Technology, LLC and brings a strong track record in finance, investment, and healthcare advisory. His career spans investment banking, private equity, and corporate development for growth-stage companies. As both an investor and advisor, he provides strategic insight into capital formation, governance, and partnerships. His investment underscores his commitment to advancing Alera Bio’s mission and pipeline.
Advancing Rare Disease Innovation
Alera Bio is developing AB-101, its lead program in MCT-8 deficiency (Allan-Herndon-Dudley Syndrome), a devastating rare neurological disorder with no approved therapies. AB-101 has received FDA Rare Pediatric Disease designation, underscoring the medical urgency and the company’s opportunity to accelerate its path toward patients.
About Alera Bio
Alera Bio is a privately held biotechnology company dedicated to developing transformative therapies for rare and neglected neurological diseases. Headquartered in Chicago, IL, the company was founded in 2025 with a singular goal: to improve the lives of patients suffering from devastating neurological deficits.
Its lead program, AB-101 for MCT-8 deficiency, has been granted FDA Rare Pediatric Disease designation, highlighting both the urgency of this patient population and the potential for expedited development.
Guided by a patient-first strategy, Alera Bio combines cutting-edge science with a capital-efficient development model to address critical unmet needs. The company’s approach focuses on restoring biological function, advancing therapies that target both neurological and systemic pathways, and working collaboratively with families, researchers, and regulators to accelerate meaningful solutions.
At Alera Bio, our mission is clear: Biology drives us. Patients define us.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the development of AB-101, regulatory designations, planned preclinical and clinical activities, and the potential therapeutic impact of the program. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Alera Bio undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements, except as required by law.
