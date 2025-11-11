Alera Bio Announces Appointment of Board of Directors

Alera Bio, a Chicago-based biotech developing therapies for rare neuroendocrine and neurological disorders, announced its inaugural Board of Directors. The board includes leaders in biopharma, clinical practice, and finance, such as Stephen Hill, Mark Prygocki, Renny Griffith, and Cassius Coleman. Their combined expertise will guide Alera Bio as it advances AB-101 for MCT-8 deficiency, an FDA-designated Rare Pediatric Disease therapy.