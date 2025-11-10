16 Dallas Area Veterans to Receive Refurbished Vehicles as Part of the National Auto Body Council® Recycled Rides® Veterans Day Celebration with Texas Collision Centers
On Tuesday, November 11, 16 deserving Dallas area veterans will experience a life-changing event – the presentation of a vehicle to provide them independence and the ability to work and take care of their families – thanks to the National Auto Body Council Recycled Rides® program. The presentation will be held at a special Veterans Day presentation presentation at the Texas Collision Centers location in Plano, TX, on Tuesday, November 11, at 11 a.m. CT.
Plano, TX, November 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- On Tuesday, November 11, 16 deserving Dallas area veterans will experience a life-changing event – the presentation of a vehicle to provide them independence and the ability to work and take care of their families – thanks to the National Auto Body Council Recycled Rides® program along with vehicle donors GEICO, Allstate, Farmers, Travelers, Mercury Insurance and Liberty Mutual and repair partner Texas Collision Centers.
The presentation will be held at a special Veterans Day presentation at the Texas Collision Centers location in Plano, TX, on Tuesday, November 11 at 11 a.m. CT. At the event, an unprecedented 16 vehicles will be presented to veterans in need (full bios below):
Who: NABC Recycled Rides® program, along with:
· Vehicle donors GEICO, Allstate, Farmers, Travelers, Mercury Insurance and Liberty Mutual
· Collision repair partner Texas Collision Centers
· 16 deserving recipients selected by Tarrant County College, CLC, Inc., American GI Forum, Veterans Resource Center, Department of Veterans Affairs, Soldiers’ Angels, My Veterans Place Savannah, Inc., Serenity Veterans Village and Freedom Mobility Foundation
What: NABC®, its insurance company members and collision repair partner Texas Collision Centers will present 16 vehicles to deserving individuals, including:
· Ryan Zimmerer is a father of two and served in the United States Marine Corps from 2007-2010. He will receive an adapted truck that will allow him to share outdoor activities like hunting and fishing with his sons.
· Bryant Sanders is a veteran of the United States Navy, serving from 2009-2013. This refurbished vehicle from the NABC Recycled Rides® program will restore Sanders’ independence, reduce financial strain and improve his family’s quality of life.
· Gabriel Torres Vargas is a veteran of the United States Air Force, serving from 2017-2021. This refurbished vehicle from the NABC Recycled Rides® program would allow Vargas to pursue his bachelor’s degree in marine biology.
· Dayunna Sias is already a veteran of the United States Air Force. This refurbished vehicle from the NABC Recycled Rides® program will help her get her degree and pursue a path to a better future.
· Charles Brown is a veteran of the United States Navy and was actively working with the HUD/VASH Vocational Rehabilitation Specialist to secure employment. This gift will allow Brown to pursue employment opportunities, attend medical appointments and assist him with continuing his volunteer and employment efforts.
· Dontreal Byars is a mother and veteran of the United States Army National Guard. Having this refurbished vehicle will dramatically change this family’s lives, eliminating financial struggles, allowing her husband to not miss work and her to continue her National Guard assignments.
· LaCata Jenkins is a United States Army veteran and single mother of four children. This refurbished vehicle from the NABC Recycled Rides® program will allow her to get to work, VA appointments and manage the day-to-day needs of raising her three children.
· Matt Taulauniu is a veteran of the United States Army, serving from 2016-2018. Getting this refurbished vehicle from the NABC Recycled Rides® program will allow him to cut transportation costs, attend work and navigate daily tasks without the pressure of relying on others.
· Trey Macaluso served a long career in the United States Army from 2008-2018. This refurbished vehicle from the NABC Recycled Rides® program will be a significant boost to hiscontinuing success story.
· Jevon LeBlanc is a veteran of the United State Army having served from 2008-2012. This refurbished vehicle from the NABC Recycled Rides® program will be life-changing, ensuring access to medical care, expanding employment opportunities and proving the ability to achieve his educational goals in the IT field and build a brighter future for his family.
· Terry Andrews is a United States Army veteran looking to work in his community. Ultimately, he hopes this vehicle will be as much to help his service with others as it is for himself.
· Brandon Lockett is a proud veteran of the United States Navy having served from 2008-2012. This refurbished vehicle will significantly enhance his self-sufficiency, access to resources and ability to sustain progress toward independence.
· After serving his country, McKinley Mamon faced significant challenges and experienced a period of homelessness before securing permanent housing. He represents a spirit of perseverance and would make excellent use of this gift from the NABC to continue his path toward self-sufficiency and success.
· Robert Silva served honorably in the United States Navy from 1991-2000 as a missile technician aboard the USS Nebraska. This refurbished vehicle will allow him to access better job opportunities, maintain his health and continue progressing toward full independence and self-sufficiency.
· Jarion Ervin is a veteran of the United States Marine Corps serving from 2014-2018. This refurbished vehicle from the NABC Recycled Rides® program will ensure all his children make their appointments, school activities and other family events.
· Michael Rodriguez is a veteran of the United States Navy having served from 2011-2015 during Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Freedom Sentinel. This refurbished vehicle from the NABC Recycled Rides® program will allow Rodriguez to continue his part-time work as an electrician’s apprentice and gain experience to become an electrician.
Where: Texas Collision Centers
1001 Preston Road
Plano, TX 75093
When: Tuesday, November 11 at 11 a.m. CT
Media Opportunities: Media members will have an opportunity to cover the unveiling of the cars and presentation to the recipients, as well as interview the recipients and representatives from NABC®, the insurance partners and the repair partners. Food and refreshments will be available.
Texas Collision Centers is a hometown collision repair center that exists to improve the lives of their customers and teammates by consistently delivering an exceptional, personal, and best-in-class collision repair experience. They call North Texas home, and they believe in serving their community by partnering with organizations like the NABC to support military personnel, veterans, first-responders, educators, and neighbors that make a lasting impact in their hometown. Texas Collision Centers just opened their 18th location in the DFW area, and all their facilities are I-CAR Gold Certified.
About The National Auto Body Council®
The National Auto Body Council® is the premier organization of collision industry partners dedicated to strategic networking opportunities that positively change lives in the communities we serve. The collaborative membership of the National Auto Body Council® has gifted more than 3,300 vehicles valued at $47 million and provided extrication opportunities for some 5,500 First Responders in communities around the country through NABC Recycled Rides® and NABC First Responder Emergency Extrication (F.R.E.E.™).
The NABC Changing and Saving Lives Foundation, a 501c3 organization, is committed to the goal of driving change for veterans, military members, first responders and families in need, while harnessing the power of the collective membership of the collision repair industry to positively impact communities where we live and work. As demand for NABC® programs like NABC Recycled Rides® and NABC F.R.E.E.™ grows, so do the needs for resources to manage these important programs. Being able to pursue grants, gifts and donations allow NABC® to expand these programs to serve those in need and help communities where we live and work. For more information, visit www.NationalautoBodyCouncil.org.
