Junior Athletes for Community Empowers Young Volunteers to Make a Difference Through Community Service
Junior Athletes for Community (JAC), a youth-led nonprofit organization, continues to bring students together through meaningful community service. Through food and hygiene kit distributions, park cleanups, donation drives, and outreach programs, JAC volunteers are helping individuals and families in need while developing leadership, compassion, and a lifelong commitment to service.
Cupertino, CA, August 19, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Junior Athletes for Community (JAC), in collaboration with CHAM, brought together young volunteers for a community outreach event at St. James Park in downtown San Jose on August 8, 2026, demonstrating how students can make a meaningful difference through compassion, leadership, and hands-on service.
During the event, volunteers distributed approximately 360 slices of pizza, 150 drinks, 200 bags of chips, and 200 hygiene kits to individuals experiencing homelessness and others in need. The hygiene kits contained essential personal-care items, along with handwritten messages of hope and encouragement prepared by students.
Rather than waiting only at the distribution tables, student volunteers walked throughout the park to offer food and supplies directly to individuals who had difficulty walking to the tables or who felt hesitant or uncomfortable approaching the group.
This personal interaction reflected an important part of JAC's mission: teaching young people that community service is not simply about giving items away, but about recognizing the needs of others and treating every person with dignity, kindness, and respect.
After the distribution ended, the students continued their service by cleaning St. James Park and collecting trash from the surrounding area. Their work demonstrated that serving a community can take many forms, from helping individuals directly to caring for shared public spaces.
The San Jose outreach is part of JAC's continuing commitment to youth-led community service. JAC regularly organizes projects that include hygiene kit preparation and distribution, food outreach, clothing and essential-item donations, park and neighborhood cleanups, and other volunteer activities supporting people and communities in need.
Headquartered in Silicon Valley, JAC has continued to grow through a network of dedicated student leaders who organize and support service initiatives in their respective communities. The organization’s leadership includes Andrew Jun, Silicon Valley student leader and founder; Angela Kim, Silicon Valley Student President; and Andrew Lee, founder and Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Beyond Silicon Valley, JAC’s growing network includes Victoria Maeng, Student President of the Seattle Chapter, and Charlotte Lee, Student President of the Contra Costa Chapter.
As JAC continues to expand its mission beyond local communities, the organization has also established a chapter in South Korea, led by Student President Min Kang. This international expansion represents an important step in JAC’s vision of connecting young people across communities and countries through a shared commitment to service.
With Silicon Valley serving as JAC’s headquarters, the organization hopes to continue strengthening its chapters throughout the United States while expanding its community service efforts internationally. Through this growing network, JAC aims to create opportunities for more young people to identify needs in their own communities, develop service projects, and collaborate with other youth leaders.
At JAC, students are encouraged to take meaningful responsibility rather than simply participate as volunteers. They help prepare supplies, organize projects, communicate with team members, distribute essential items, interact directly with community members, and clean up after events.
Through these experiences, students develop leadership, teamwork, responsibility, empathy, and an understanding of civic engagement. JAC believes that leadership is strengthened when young people are given opportunities not only to lead their peers, but also to understand and respond to the needs of people around them.
JAC believes that even relatively small acts of service can create a larger impact when young people work together consistently. By giving students opportunities to see community needs firsthand, the organization hopes to inspire a lifelong commitment to helping others.
Junior Athletes for Community plans to continue organizing community outreach projects, strengthening its chapters in Silicon Valley, Seattle, Contra Costa, and South Korea, and expanding opportunities for young volunteers to serve, lead, and create positive change both locally and globally.
During the event, volunteers distributed approximately 360 slices of pizza, 150 drinks, 200 bags of chips, and 200 hygiene kits to individuals experiencing homelessness and others in need. The hygiene kits contained essential personal-care items, along with handwritten messages of hope and encouragement prepared by students.
Rather than waiting only at the distribution tables, student volunteers walked throughout the park to offer food and supplies directly to individuals who had difficulty walking to the tables or who felt hesitant or uncomfortable approaching the group.
This personal interaction reflected an important part of JAC's mission: teaching young people that community service is not simply about giving items away, but about recognizing the needs of others and treating every person with dignity, kindness, and respect.
After the distribution ended, the students continued their service by cleaning St. James Park and collecting trash from the surrounding area. Their work demonstrated that serving a community can take many forms, from helping individuals directly to caring for shared public spaces.
The San Jose outreach is part of JAC's continuing commitment to youth-led community service. JAC regularly organizes projects that include hygiene kit preparation and distribution, food outreach, clothing and essential-item donations, park and neighborhood cleanups, and other volunteer activities supporting people and communities in need.
Headquartered in Silicon Valley, JAC has continued to grow through a network of dedicated student leaders who organize and support service initiatives in their respective communities. The organization’s leadership includes Andrew Jun, Silicon Valley student leader and founder; Angela Kim, Silicon Valley Student President; and Andrew Lee, founder and Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Beyond Silicon Valley, JAC’s growing network includes Victoria Maeng, Student President of the Seattle Chapter, and Charlotte Lee, Student President of the Contra Costa Chapter.
As JAC continues to expand its mission beyond local communities, the organization has also established a chapter in South Korea, led by Student President Min Kang. This international expansion represents an important step in JAC’s vision of connecting young people across communities and countries through a shared commitment to service.
With Silicon Valley serving as JAC’s headquarters, the organization hopes to continue strengthening its chapters throughout the United States while expanding its community service efforts internationally. Through this growing network, JAC aims to create opportunities for more young people to identify needs in their own communities, develop service projects, and collaborate with other youth leaders.
At JAC, students are encouraged to take meaningful responsibility rather than simply participate as volunteers. They help prepare supplies, organize projects, communicate with team members, distribute essential items, interact directly with community members, and clean up after events.
Through these experiences, students develop leadership, teamwork, responsibility, empathy, and an understanding of civic engagement. JAC believes that leadership is strengthened when young people are given opportunities not only to lead their peers, but also to understand and respond to the needs of people around them.
JAC believes that even relatively small acts of service can create a larger impact when young people work together consistently. By giving students opportunities to see community needs firsthand, the organization hopes to inspire a lifelong commitment to helping others.
Junior Athletes for Community plans to continue organizing community outreach projects, strengthening its chapters in Silicon Valley, Seattle, Contra Costa, and South Korea, and expanding opportunities for young volunteers to serve, lead, and create positive change both locally and globally.
Contact
Junior Athletes for CommunityContact
Yoon Chi
510-672-0438
https://www.jrathletes4community.org/
Yoon Chi
510-672-0438
https://www.jrathletes4community.org/
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