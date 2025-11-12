Breakwater Accounting & Advisory Launches Dedicated Private Client Segment
Wilmington, DE, November 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Breakwater Accounting & Advisory is excited to announce the official launch of its Private Client Segment, a specialized division designed to serve high-net-worth individuals, family offices, and closely held entities with a tailored, confidential, and comprehensive approach to financial management.
While Breakwater has long supported private clients, this formal segment reflects the firm’s continued growth and deepening focus on helping individuals and families simplify the financial complexities that accompany success.
“You’ve worked hard to achieve your wealth,” said Lee Podolsky, CEO of Breakwater Accounting & Advisory. “Our Private Client Segment gives you the freedom to focus on what matters most—your family, your time, your goals—while we handle the details with discretion, accuracy, and care.”
The new segment is led by Leslie Hurm, who brings more than a decade of experience in financial management, relationship advisory, and high-net-worth client services. Before joining Breakwater, Leslie held senior roles at Wilmington Trust, where she managed ultra-high-net-worth client relationships and led teams within the Emerald Advisory Group. Her background in accounting, entity management, and estate coordination positions her to guide clients through every financial layer of their personal and family portfolios with clarity and precision.
Private Client Services Include:
Private Client Bookkeeping: Bill payment and expense tracking for one or several residences, payroll for household employees, reconciliations, and cash-flow oversight.
Customized Reporting: Personalized views such as property-level expenses, consolidated financials, and dashboards tailored to family and advisor needs.
Coordination & Compliance: Liaison with tax preparers, attorneys, investment advisors, real estate agents, and household staff; support for LLC formation, registered agent services, and state filings.
Financial Clarity: Cash flow planning, expense management, and reporting to support estate, investment, and retirement decisions—all within a framework of complete privacy and security.
This new offering rounds out Breakwater’s expertise across all client types — business, nonprofit, and now private—reflecting the firm’s unique ability to manage multi-entity structures and consolidated reporting with precision. Whether a client’s world includes operating companies, philanthropic foundations, or family investment entities, Breakwater’s integrated approach ensures alignment, accuracy, and insight across every financial layer.
“Our goal is to make the financial side of life feel effortless,” said Leslie Hurm, Segment Leader, Private Client. “We handle the details so families can focus on living the life they’ve built, with confidence that their financial world is organized and in order.”
The launch of this segment underscores Breakwater’s mission to find solutions and deliver value—helping clients achieve clarity and confidence across every dimension of their financial life.
Contact
Breakwater Accounting & AdvisoryContact
Leslie Hurm
302-543-4564
https://www.breakwatercorp.com/
