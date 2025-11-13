Empact Health Consulting Launches to Redefine Healthcare Leadership with Compassion and Operational Excellence

Empact Health Consulting, a division of BFG Brown Financial Group, has launched to redefine healthcare leadership by combining strategic insight with compassion. The firm partners with hospitals, clinics, and healthcare organizations to strengthen culture, streamline operations, and enhance both employee well-being and patient outcomes. Founder Shawn T. Brown stated that Empact aims to “ensure compassion and efficiency coexist in every aspect of healthcare delivery.