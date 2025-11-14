Massachusetts Declares November 15 as Gestational Diabetes Awareness Day Spotlighting Growing Health Crisis
Boston, MA, November 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- New Observance Day Highlights Disproportionate Impact on Black Mothers and the Need for Prevention and Holistic Support for Gestational Diabetes
B.E.A.T Gestational Diabetes® Inc., in partnership with 360Girls&Women®, proudly announces that November 15 has been officially designated as "Gestational Diabetes Awareness Day" by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. This new observance aims to bring much-needed attention to the rising prevalence of gestational diabetes and its severe long-term health impacts, particularly in communities of color. The day will serve as a call to action for prevention, holistic management, and support for women, their children, and families affected by Gestational Diabetes Mellitus (GDM).
Gestational Diabetes Awareness Day is set to focus on the widespread and often overlooked health complications associated with GDM. Research shows that up to 70% of women diagnosed with gestational diabetes go on to develop Type 2 diabetes, posing long-term risks to maternal and child health. In Massachusetts, where Black women face nearly twice the diabetes-related mortality rate compared to white women, this observance day underscores the urgency of tailored, evidence-based care. Statistics from the Boston Public Health Commission reveal that these disparities are exacerbated during pregnancy, heightening the significance of timely support.
“Gestational Diabetes Awareness Day is not just a day of recognition, but a rallying cry to promote effective, preventative measures and holistic healthcare practices for expectant mothers at risk,” said Sue-Ellen Anderson-Haynes, MS, RDN, CDCES, LDN, NASM-CPT, CEO of 360Girls&Women® and Executive Director of B.E.A.T Gestational Diabetes® Inc. “With rates of GDM steadily climbing and contributing to the maternal mortality crisis, particularly among Black women, it’s crucial to foster awareness and advocate for the comprehensive care that can mitigate these risks for mothers and their babies.”
November is already observed as National Diabetes Awareness Month, but Gestational Diabetes Awareness Day uniquely highlights the critical need for specialized attention toward GDM. Without effective management, gestational diabetes can lead to complications such as infant neonatal issues, higher rates of childhood obesity, and the increased likelihood of type 2 diabetes later in life. This observance will drive attention to the holistic maternal health strategies needed, such as expert-guided nutrition, physical activity, and mental wellness plans from healthcare providers, including registered dietitians and certified diabetes care and education specialists, aimed at reducing the occurrence and complications of GDM.
About 360Girls&Women® and B.E.A.T Gestational Diabetes® Inc**
360Girls&Women® is a Massachusetts-based holistic health and wellness private practice dedicated to providing evidence-based information and services to empower girls and women to achieve complete health and vitality at all stages of life through personalized integrative and functional approaches that uniquely address hormonal and chronic conditions.
B.E.A.T Gestational Diabetes® Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization focused on raising awareness, providing resources, and implementing and developing plans to address the growing prevalence of gestational diabetes and advocating for comprehensive prevention and support solutions for moms and moms-to-be. B.E.A.T Gestational Diabetes® is an acronym that stands for Before pregnancy, Entering pregnancy, At diagnosis, Through delivery and beyond.
Sue-Ellen Anderson-Haynes, MS, RDN, CDCES, LDN, NASM-CPT
617-213-1589
https://www.360girlsandwomen.com/
