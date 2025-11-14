Let Mommy Sleep Honored for Excellence at the 2025 TITAN Women in Business Awards
The 2025 TITAN Women in Business Awards has announced the winners of its Season 2 competition, honoring exceptional women in leadership, entrepreneurship, and business excellence. Denise Iacona Stern and Let Mommy Sleep received the Platinum Award in the 10+ Years Legacy Business Entrepreneur category.
Fairfax, VA, November 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The 2025 TITAN Women in Business Awards has officially announced the winners of its Season 2 competition, celebrating remarkable achievements in women leadership, entrepreneurship, and organizational success. Among this year’s winners, Denise Iacona Stern and Let Mommy Sleep earned the Platinum award in Legacy Business Entrepreneur joining an elite group of professionals and organizations recognized for driving transformation in today’s competitive business world.
This year’s awards drew hundreds of entries from over 35 countries, representing industries such as technology, finance, real estate, marketing, and healthcare. From entrepreneurs launching new ventures to executives leading multinational corporations, the submissions reflected the diverse impact of women making a difference in business worldwide.
About the Winning Entry
Let Mommy Sleep, a Virginia based business has earned the Legacy Award. Let Mommy Sleep is a 100% women owned and operated company that began in 2010 after Denise Iacona Stern's own traumatic birth and postpartum phase. The simple service of pairing qualified caregivers with new parents without family support, quickly gained momentum. This growth landed the company on a national stage and in a unique position to advocate for sensible postpartum care and maternal health practices in the U.S.
The company now has owner operators across the country and continues to provide overnight newborn care and evidence-based new parent education through personal visits, virtual help and a large social platform.
Winner’s Quote
“We are proud to be named a winner at the TITAN Women in Business Awards,” said Denise Iacona Stern, Founder of Let Mommy Sleep. “This recognition affirms our commitment to new parents and reflects the dedication of our team in achieving better postpartum and maternal health outcomes for Americans.”
“To all the proud TITANs and to Denise and the providers at Let Mommy Sleep, this recognition defines the influence you bring to industries and communities,” said Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of the International Awards Associate (IAA). “Your success goes beyond titles or milestones, showing what determined leadership and clear vision can achieve. We are proud to celebrate the inspiration you provide to the global business community.”
About TITAN Women in Business Awards
The TITAN Women in Business Awards is an international business awards program recognizing excellence in leadership, organizational success, and professional achievement. Open to individuals and organizations worldwide, the award celebrates the strategies, initiatives, and accomplishments that strengthen industries and advance business leadership on a global scale.
This year’s awards drew hundreds of entries from over 35 countries, representing industries such as technology, finance, real estate, marketing, and healthcare. From entrepreneurs launching new ventures to executives leading multinational corporations, the submissions reflected the diverse impact of women making a difference in business worldwide.
About the Winning Entry
Let Mommy Sleep, a Virginia based business has earned the Legacy Award. Let Mommy Sleep is a 100% women owned and operated company that began in 2010 after Denise Iacona Stern's own traumatic birth and postpartum phase. The simple service of pairing qualified caregivers with new parents without family support, quickly gained momentum. This growth landed the company on a national stage and in a unique position to advocate for sensible postpartum care and maternal health practices in the U.S.
The company now has owner operators across the country and continues to provide overnight newborn care and evidence-based new parent education through personal visits, virtual help and a large social platform.
Winner’s Quote
“We are proud to be named a winner at the TITAN Women in Business Awards,” said Denise Iacona Stern, Founder of Let Mommy Sleep. “This recognition affirms our commitment to new parents and reflects the dedication of our team in achieving better postpartum and maternal health outcomes for Americans.”
“To all the proud TITANs and to Denise and the providers at Let Mommy Sleep, this recognition defines the influence you bring to industries and communities,” said Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of the International Awards Associate (IAA). “Your success goes beyond titles or milestones, showing what determined leadership and clear vision can achieve. We are proud to celebrate the inspiration you provide to the global business community.”
About TITAN Women in Business Awards
The TITAN Women in Business Awards is an international business awards program recognizing excellence in leadership, organizational success, and professional achievement. Open to individuals and organizations worldwide, the award celebrates the strategies, initiatives, and accomplishments that strengthen industries and advance business leadership on a global scale.
Contact
Let Mommy SleepContact
Patty Grajales
703-679-8434
letmommysleep.com
Patty Grajales
703-679-8434
letmommysleep.com
Categories