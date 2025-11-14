The Human-Animal Alliance Awards $15,000 to PAWS NY to Help People and Pets in Need
The grant will go towards funding critical programs PAWS NY provides to preserve the human-animal bond.
New York, NY, November 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Pets Are Wonderful Support (PAWS) NY is thrilled to announce The Human-Animal Alliance has awarded a $15,000 grant to help with subsidizing the cost of pet food for pet guardians in our Housecall program.
PAWS NY (www.pawsny.org) is dedicated to doing everything possible to keep our city’s most vulnerable residents together with their animal companions. By providing volunteer pet care assistance to low-income older adults and those living with illness or disability, PAWS NY’s programs keep pets in their homes while protecting and promoting the bond that is so physically and emotionally valuable to those we serve. Volunteers walk dogs, clean litter boxes, transport pets to the vet, provide foster care in a medical emergency, and so much more.
“By providing meals for companion animals, we’re supporting both pets and their people – while strengthening communities through compassion and connection. We are so grateful to PAWS NY for the incredible work that they do, and it is an honor to partner with them on this initiative.” – Jackie Ducci, Founder of The Human-Animal Alliance
"We are so grateful to the Human-Animal Alliance for their generous support of our Pet Pantry. This partnership allows PAWS NY to provide critical food and supplies to help keep pets healthy and at home with the people who love them. Together, we are strengthening the human-animal bond and supporting New Yorkers who need it most.” - Rachel Herman, Founder/Executive Director of PAWS NY
Thank you to The Human-Animal Alliance for your generous support of PAWS NY.
About The Human-Animal Alliance
The Human-Animal Alliance (H-AA) is a nonprofit organization that deeply believes in the power and value of human-animal connection. Founded in 2022 by philanthropist Jackie Ducci, H-AA funds charitable initiatives nationwide that preserve existing human-animal connections and create new ones. To date, the organization has awarded more than $350,000 in grants to exceptional grassroots programs that strengthen the vital role animals play in human well-being. Jackie personally covers all overhead expenses, ensuring that every dollar donated directly supports impactful work. To learn more, visit www.h-aa.org.
About PAWS NY
PAWS NY's mission is to deliver critical support that keeps people and their pets together, preserving the human-animal bond for individuals facing hardship. Our programs help keep pets in their homes while protecting and promoting the human-animal bond that is so physically and psychologically valuable to those we support. Thus, our motto: helping people by helping pets. To learn more, visit www.pawsny.org.
Contact:
Will Braithwaite
(o): 212-203-4760, x304
will.braithwaite@pawsny.org
PAWS NY (www.pawsny.org) is dedicated to doing everything possible to keep our city’s most vulnerable residents together with their animal companions. By providing volunteer pet care assistance to low-income older adults and those living with illness or disability, PAWS NY’s programs keep pets in their homes while protecting and promoting the bond that is so physically and emotionally valuable to those we serve. Volunteers walk dogs, clean litter boxes, transport pets to the vet, provide foster care in a medical emergency, and so much more.
“By providing meals for companion animals, we’re supporting both pets and their people – while strengthening communities through compassion and connection. We are so grateful to PAWS NY for the incredible work that they do, and it is an honor to partner with them on this initiative.” – Jackie Ducci, Founder of The Human-Animal Alliance
"We are so grateful to the Human-Animal Alliance for their generous support of our Pet Pantry. This partnership allows PAWS NY to provide critical food and supplies to help keep pets healthy and at home with the people who love them. Together, we are strengthening the human-animal bond and supporting New Yorkers who need it most.” - Rachel Herman, Founder/Executive Director of PAWS NY
Thank you to The Human-Animal Alliance for your generous support of PAWS NY.
About The Human-Animal Alliance
The Human-Animal Alliance (H-AA) is a nonprofit organization that deeply believes in the power and value of human-animal connection. Founded in 2022 by philanthropist Jackie Ducci, H-AA funds charitable initiatives nationwide that preserve existing human-animal connections and create new ones. To date, the organization has awarded more than $350,000 in grants to exceptional grassroots programs that strengthen the vital role animals play in human well-being. Jackie personally covers all overhead expenses, ensuring that every dollar donated directly supports impactful work. To learn more, visit www.h-aa.org.
About PAWS NY
PAWS NY's mission is to deliver critical support that keeps people and their pets together, preserving the human-animal bond for individuals facing hardship. Our programs help keep pets in their homes while protecting and promoting the human-animal bond that is so physically and psychologically valuable to those we support. Thus, our motto: helping people by helping pets. To learn more, visit www.pawsny.org.
Contact:
Will Braithwaite
(o): 212-203-4760, x304
will.braithwaite@pawsny.org
Contact
PAWS NYContact
Will Braithwaite
212-203-4760 ext. 304
www.pawsny.org
Will Braithwaite
212-203-4760 ext. 304
www.pawsny.org
Categories