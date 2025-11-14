Dr. Ada Sherrill Honored as a Woman of the Month for October 2025 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Washington, DC, November 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Ada Sherrill of Washington, D.C., has been named a Woman of the Month for October 2025 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This honor recognizes her outstanding leadership and contributions to the field of publishing. Dr. Sherrill will be featured in the winter 2025 issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine alongside other distinguished women who have excelled in their respective fields.
ABOUT Dr. Ada Sherrill
Dr. Ada Sherrill, publisher, and founder of The Sherrill Group, is a visionary leader dedicated to producing stories that uplift the human spirit, ignite curiosity, and renew a passion for reading. Guided by faith and purpose, she has built a publishing company that celebrates America’s diverse voices while reintroducing the world to powerful, faith-driven narratives especially those centered on Jesus Christ.
Under Dr. Sherrill’s leadership, The Sherrill Group has become known for its commitment to diversity, integrity, innovation, and excellence, providing a platform for authors whose stories inspire transformation and hope. Her mission is to honor the past, influence the present, and shape the future through storytelling that matters.
Dr. Sherrill holds a bachelor’s degree from Potomac University, an MBA from the University of Phoenix, a Master’s degree in Publishing from George Washington University, and a Doctor of Ministry (DMin) from Howard University School of Divinity.
Learn more at www.thesherrillgrp.com.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER’s nomination form for consideration.
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
