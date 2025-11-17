Botanical Advocacy and Education (BAE) Launches to Promote Pure, Safe and Natural Solutions for Public Health
Botanical Advocacy and Education’s goal is to educate all people to the truth about botanicals. BAE is a Nonprofit that has been formed to reenergize Grassroots Advocacy and Education for the purpose of protecting the right of all American adults to use natural, unadulterated Botanicals for the purposes they choose.
Lewistown, MT, November 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Botanical Advocacy and Education (BAE) proudly announces its official launch, marking a signiﬁcant step forward in the mission to promote safe, accessible, and natural botanical solutions for health and well-being. We know from past experiences that grass roots advocacy and education is what drives the safety and legal standing of botanicals. As a non-proﬁt organization, BAE is dedicated to empowering communities through advocacy, education, and research into the beneﬁts and responsible use of all natural botanicals.
In a time when natural health solutions are increasingly being used and sought after, BAE’s chief focus is to get back to full scale consumer advocacy and grassroots education thereby bridging the gap between consumers, policymakers and researchers by fostering evidence-based and long- term anecdotal dialogue. Fostering this allows us to advocate for high quality botanical research and fair and safe regulation while providing educational resources to allow the public to make informed decisions about plant-based wellness options.
“Botanicals like Hemp, CBD, Kava, Kratom and others have been shown to transform lives. This occurs only when they are understood, used responsibly, accessible to all adults who choose to consume them and are safe, natural, unadulterated products," said Robin Graham, President of BAE. “We are launching BAE to make sure that consumer voices are heard. This is to ensure advocacy, education and science, not fear, drive public perceptions.”
A Response to Growing Challenges
The launch of BAE comes at a critical time. Recent legislative efforts, which intend to impose strict limitations on so many of these botanicals and botanical supplements, highlight the need for balanced advocacy. Such regulations will create restrictive barriers that limit consumer access to safe, natural, unadulterated botanicals. BAE will work to support various initiatives that promote this, while advocating for policies that prioritize consumer freedom and safety, such as limiting synthesized and grossly altered botanical products.
Key Initiatives
BAE will focus on three core pillars:
• Advocacy: Educating policymakers, educators and the general public, to use factual information to develop science-driven regulations that protect consumers without restricting access to natural solutions.
• Education: Providing free resources, including studies, scientiﬁc based research, threat level assessments, legality maps, workshops, advocacy training, informational resources, documentaries and webinars.
• Research: Working to partner with other botanical organizations and scientists to further study the safety, efficacy, and potential of natural botanicals.
A Call to Action
BAE invites individuals, health/holistic practitioners and organizations to join its mission. “Whether you’re a consumer who relies on natural botanicals and botanical supplements, a researcher studying their beneﬁts, or a policymaker shaping their future, your voice matters,” said Graham. “Together, we will ensure that natural solutions remain a safe, unencumbered and available option for public access.”
For more information about BAE’s mission or how to get involved, please visit their website.
About BAE
Mission Statement
Botanical Advocacy and Education is a nonproﬁt that has been formed to re-energize grassroots advocacy and education for the purpose of protecting the right of all American adults to use safe, natural, unadulterated botanicals for the purposes they choose.
Purpose
To organize a community to advocate and educate government agencies, elected officials and the American public to the beneﬁts of safe, natural, unadulterated plants and botanicals.
To give voice to the millions of American adults who believe safe, natural, unadulterated botanicals are a better alternative to pharmaceutical drugs.
To advocate and educate the public on the healthy and safe use of natural, unadulterated botanicals and botanical supplements.
To serve as an information center for factual information, help promote education and fund further research studies, documentaries and other avenues of education.
To promote best practices of cleanliness, accountability and honest marketing among the businesses that distribute safe, natural, unadulterated botanicals and botanical supplements.
To work with and share information with other advocacy and lobbying organizations to further promote the safety and efficacy of natural, unadulterated botanicals.
Robin Graham
936-201-1124
