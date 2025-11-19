National Safety Apparel Expands Defense & Government Leadership
Promotes Markin Dornan to Executive Vice President and Appoints Tommy Young as Vice President of Defense
Cleveland, OH, November 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- National Safety Apparel (NSA), a leader in mission-critical protective apparel, today announced the promotion of Markin Dornan to Executive Vice President of Defense & Government and the appointment of Tommy Young as Vice President of Defense. These leadership moves strengthen NSA’s focus on U.S. military and government customers and build on the company’s established presence through its DRIFIRE® Defense and Wild Things® brands.
DRIFIRE® Defense delivers high-performance, Berry-compliant FR apparel made in the U.S.A. and trusted by military personnel and tactical teams for its advanced fabric technology—combining flame resistance, moisture management, durability, and comfort engineered for the battlefield. Wild Things®, trusted since the early 2000s by elite military units, provides rugged, lightweight technical outerwear—also Berry compliant and U.S.-made—designed for the harshest environments and used today across all branches of the U.S. Armed Forces.
As Executive Vice President of Defense & Government, Dornan leads the division’s strategic direction and cross-functional execution. Since joining NSA in 2009, he has expanded the company into new markets, built high-performance teams, and led numerous product innovations. Dornan also serves as Board Chair of the Warrior Protection and Readiness Coalition (WPRC) and recently earned the Credential of Leadership, Impact, and Management in Business (CLIMB) from Harvard Business School Online.
Tommy Young serves as Vice President of Defense at National Safety Apparel, where he leads strategy, government programs, and innovation across the company’s defense portfolio—including advanced protective systems for military personnel.
An Air Force fighter pilot, Young served 13 years on active duty flying the F-16, completing over 100 combat sorties. He continues to serve in the Air Force Reserve as Chief of Combat Operations, supporting Air Operations Centers (AOCs) worldwide that oversee real-time air mission planning and execution.
Prior to joining NSA, Young spent more than a decade in the military apparel and technical fabrics industry, partnering extensively with the Department of Defense, Defense Logistics Agency, and elite military units to develop advanced protective solutions for U.S. service members. His career blends proven combat leadership, global defense expertise, and commercial execution—bringing a mission-driven mindset to advancing the next generation of protective solutions for U.S. and allied forces.
“Markin brings strategic clarity and a proven record of execution; Tommy brings a service-first, results-driven approach to defense sales,” said Mike Enright, President of National Safety Apparel. “Together, they anchor our Defense & Government team and ensure our Berry-compliant, U.S.A.-made solutions reach the units that depend on them. We’re building the bench—with a Director of Marketing and Product role—to accelerate launches, strengthen partnerships, and keep mission needs at the center.”
“Tommy’s honorable service background and industry experience showcase his proven track record as a leader,” said Markin Dornan, EVP of Defense & Government. “His values align with NSA’s, and I’m confident he will help our team deliver meaningful contributions for the Warfighter and for NSA.”
“I’m honored to join such an outstanding organization and team at National Safety Apparel,” said Tommy Young, VP of Defense. “NSA’s DRIFIRE® Defense and Wild Things® brands have earned the trust of those who serve, and I’m excited to help drive continued growth and innovation while advancing our mission to protect and support the Warfighter.”
NSA continues to invest in leadership and capability growth, including an open Director of Marketing and Product position to expand brand, product marketing, and demand generation across Defense & Government.
About National Safety Apparel
National Safety Apparel designs and manufactures mission-critical protective apparel that helps keep the heroes who serve and power this country safe. With American-sewn manufacturing, Berry-compliant solutions, and market-proven brands including DRIFIRE® Defense and Wild Things®, NSA equips military, government, and industrial professionals operating in the toughest environments.
About National Safety Apparel
