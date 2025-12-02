Nickel City Hockey Launches First-Ever Kentucky Event – “Battle in the Bluegrass” Set for February 13-15, 2026 in Lexington
Lexington, KY, December 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Nickel City Hockey is excited to announce the debut of its newest youth hockey tournament, the “Battle in the Bluegrass,” taking place February 13–15, 2026, in Lexington, Kentucky. This marks the company’s first event in the Bluegrass State, expanding Nickel City Hockey’s reach beyond New York and underlining its mission of delivering premier youth hockey experiences nationwide.
Tournament Highlights
Hosted at the Lexington Ice Center with full weekend play (games begin Friday at 7:00 a.m., championships conclude Sunday by 7:00 p.m.).
Open to boys and co-ed teams in 9U through 14U age divisions, across Tier I (AAA), Tier II (AA) and Tier III (A/B/BB) levels.
Four-game guarantee for each team.
“Stay to Play” hotel policy ensures high-quality accommodations and streamlined logistics for families and clubs.
Discount code (10 % off) available for early registrants. Nickel City Hockey
Why Lexington? Why Now?
Choosing Lexington as the host city aligns with Nickel City Hockey’s strategic expansion and desire to bring high-level youth tournaments into underserved markets. Known as the “Horse Capital of the World,” Lexington offers a unique backdrop and travel destination for hockey families seeking competition and experience.
With travel, lodging and tournament logistics all managed under one banner, Nickel City Hockey is committed to giving teams and parents a seamless and memorable weekend, where the focus is on hockey, camaraderie, and making lifelong memories.
What This Means for Teams
For youth hockey clubs, the Battle in the Bluegrass represents:
A fresh location and new competition landscape in the Southeast region.
Opportunity to benchmark programs against national-level peers early in the calendar year.
Access to premium amenities, centralized lodging and the trusted tournament structure for which Nickel City is known.
A destination experience for players and families alike, combining sport and travel in one weekend.
About Nickel City Hockey
Founded in 2020, Nickel City Hockey has established itself as a premier youth hockey tournament provider, specializing in high-level competitive events across the United States. Their mission is to craft unforgettable hockey weekends where players, families and coaches all walk away with memories, experiences and a passion for the game. With the launch of Battle in the Bluegrass, they continue to deliver on that promise by expanding into Kentucky and the Mid-South region.
Registration & Contact
Teams can register for the Battle in the Bluegrass online now at nickelcityhockey.com/battle-in-the-bluegrass-1 and secure tournament lodging through the official hotel partner.
Media Contact:
Nickel City Hockey
716-628-0467
nickelcityhcky@gmail.com
