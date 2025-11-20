Kidney Care Partners Commends House Ways and Means Committee’s Focus on Chronic Kidney Disease Coordination, Prevention
Nation’s Largest Kidney Care Coalition Urges Lawmakers to Stabilize, Modernize Medicare’s Kidney Care Benefit to Ensure Access to Quality Care, Innovations
Washington, DC, November 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Kidney Care Partners (KCP)—the nation’s leading kidney care multi-stakeholder coalition representing patient advocates, physician organizations, health professional groups, dialysis providers, researchers, and manufacturers—commended the House Ways and Means Subcommittee on Health for focusing attention on chronic disease coordination and prevention during a recent hearing.
In its statement for the record, KCP emphasized the urgent need to stabilize Medicare’s End Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) benefit. “The Medicare ESRD program has long served as a lifeline for patients, but today it is grossly underfunded and under severe strain. Rising labor costs, persistent inflation, and years of underpayment have left many dialysis facilities—particularly those in rural and underserved communities—at risk of closure. These challenges threaten patient access to life-sustaining care and place additional pressure on an already stretched clinical workforce,” the statement read. A number of dialysis facilities, including nonprofit and rural centers, have closed, meaning that those reliant on in-center hemodialysis may be forced to travel farther for care.
The coalition went on to urge bipartisan members of the subcommittee to advance the Kidney Care Access Protection Act, led by Representatives Carol Miller (R-WV) and Terri Sewell (D-AL), which would improve patient access to innovation and strengthen care delivery.
KCP thanks Representative Carol Miller (R-WV) for highlighting the forthcoming House version of this bill in her remarks at the hearing. “Later this week, Representative Sewell and I will be introducing the Kidney Care Access Protection Act, a bipartisan bill that takes important steps to stabilize the kidney care system while we work toward broader payment reform. This legislation ensures patients can continue receiving high-quality care and that innovative new treatments can reach them without delay,” she said.
In its statement for the record, KCP also voiced support for the Restore Protections for Dialysis Patients Act (H.R. 2199)—led by Representatives Mike Kelly (R-PA), Yvette Clarke (D-NY), Neal Dunn (R-FL), Danny Davis (D-IL), John Joyce (R-PA), and Raul Ruiz (D-CA)—which would reinstate longstanding patient protections under the Medicare Secondary Payer Act and prohibit private insurers from discriminating against those with kidney disease.
“KCP and its members stand ready to work with the Committee to achieve these shared goals and ensure that all Americans living with kidney disease receive the care, protection, and innovation they deserve,” the statement concluded.
