2025 Virtual Holiday Dating Summit for Singles Forty Plus & Flirty: “New Season. New Love. New You!”
Houston, TX, November 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The 2025 Forty Plus & Flirty Holiday Dating Summit is coming December 5–7, 2025 — a transformational, live-virtual experience crafted especially for singles over 40 who want to end the year with renewed hope, clarity, and confidence in love.
With the theme “New Season. New Love. New You,” this summit brings together top dating experts, coaches, matchmakers, stylists, and relationship educators to provide virtual attendees practical strategies and emotional support for mature adults navigating modern relationships. This summit offers tiered ticket options to meet different engagement levels — from exploring a single virtual video session to accessing the full suite of experiences and resources including matchmaking consultations. Learn more and register today at 2025 40+ and Flirty Holiday Dating Summit.
“Mature love deserves community, compassion, and confidence,” says Sharon C. Jenkins, Founder of Forty Plus & Flirty. “This summit helps you step into a new season of possibility and believe once again that real, lasting love is absolutely within reach.” Jenkins added, “I am excited to announce our line up of 2025 speakers who are passionate about sharing advice, matchmaking and helping you give love another try.”
The Summit Speakers are: Dr. Constance Foreman (Beyond Clinic Walls Wellness), Amber Lowe (Matchmaking Institute of Houston), Juanita Brown (Unlocked Hearts Matchmaking), Jennifer Hayes (South Carolina Matchmakers), Diane Brandon Moody, Meka Diamond (Meka Diamond Inc.), Sharon C. Jenkins (The Literary Midwife Unlimited, LLC), April Nowlin (April Nowlin Coaching), GQ and Tee Renfroe (HealthyLove Consulting LLC) and LaKisha Williams (Reignite Love).
This 2025 Forty Plus & Flirty Holiday Dating Summit is tailored for this distinct age bracket who often feel overlooked by traditional, youth focused dating advice. At this age, 40+ individuals want the advice of seasoned professionals who understand the emotional spiritual and relational nuances of dating later in life. The Dating Summit goes beyond the three days with added bonuses such as replays, post-summit courses, downloadable workbooks and a community connection safe space.
