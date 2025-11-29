New Multi-Language Book "Heaven 7.0" Unveils a Bold Look at the Future of Heaven, Faith, Revelation, and Technology
Heaven 7.0 is a heaven-breaking exploration of the rapidly expanding intersection between spiritual revelation and accelerating human AI knowledge. Drawing from Scripture, personal encounters, global testimonies, and modern technological metaphors, author Michael L. Mathews unveils a compelling concept: humanity is living in an era where heaven’s realities are increasingly visible, accessible, and transformative. The Kingdom of God will always outpace technology, but will you see and believe it?
Green Bay, WI, November 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Author, technologist, and minister Michael L. Mathews, a Green Bay area native, announces the release of his newest book, Heaven 7.0: Experiencing God’s Kingdom in Full Resolution—a groundbreaking and heaven-breaking work that bridges spiritual truth with the modern age of artificial intelligence, cloud technology, and accelerating global knowledge. Mathews states "To God be the Glory for making Heaven a reality for His people. He informs us to not only pray for things on earth as they already appear in Heaven, but states to seek first the Kingdom of God, which includes the Kingdom of Heaven."
Published on an advanced AI-driven, multilingual book platform, Heaven 7.0 will be available to readers worldwide in multiple languages simultaneously, both in text and audio, reflecting Mathews’ core message: heaven’s reality is becoming increasingly accessible across borders, cultures, and belief systems.
A Transformational Exploration of Heaven in the Modern Age: In Heaven 7.0, Mathews demonstrates how humanity’s understanding of heaven is progressing across generations—similar to software upgrades. He identifies three major “versions” of heavenly awareness:
Heaven 1.0 – traditional, inherited imagery shaped by religion and culture.
Heaven 3.0 – expanded by millions of global testimonies, near-death experiences, and supernatural encounters.
Heaven 4.0–7.0 – the emerging era where dreams, visions, spiritual insight, and accelerating knowledge align with biblical prophecy, revealing heaven’s nearness in unprecedented clarity.
Mathews blends Scripture with relatable explanations of AI, cloud computing, quantum communication, and modern digital life to illustrate how God has continuously operated at a level far beyond human innovation. The world, he argues, is only now catching up.
About the Author — A Life Rewritten by Grace and Revelation:
Michael L. Mathews grew up in the Green Bay area and credits the area for innovation, grit, perseverance, and a faith-driven culture for shaping the foundation of his life. Steve Jobs, the founder of Apple was conceived in the Green Bay area, and Seymour Cray, the inventor of the Supercomputer was born and raised in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin. Mathews' journey—from years of personal struggle to a radical spiritual awakening in 1992—mirrors the very theme of the book: transformation.
A respected technology leader for decades and ordained minister, Mathews spent years bridging advanced digital innovation with practical problem-solving across education, business, and ministry. His diverse background gives him a unique voice capable of speaking to technologists, spiritual seekers, and faith communities simultaneously. Mathews currently serves as Vice President of Global Learning and Innovation at Oral Roberts University where he has served for 11 years. Mathews has also served at Cray Research Supercomputer in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin for 12 years.
Mathews' life story includes personal redemption from alcoholism, a renewed marriage, and an ever-deepening experience with dreams, visions, and spiritual encounters that shaped Heaven 7.0’s message. Mathews is also known for global ministry collaborations, compelling dream-related research, and writings that challenge religious convention while honoring biblical truth.
A Book for the Digital Generation — And a Prophetic Message for All Believers
Heaven 7.0 arrives at a moment when millions of people are seeking clarity amid global uncertainty, technological acceleration, and spiritual hunger. The book asserts that God is not intimidated by human progress—He authored it. And now, Mathews writes, “heaven’s bandwidth is increasing,” allowing ordinary people to experience extraordinary encounters with God.
Pastors, business leaders, scientists, and everyday readers will find the book both intellectually stimulating and spiritually awakening. The book is available for free and available in many languages in text and audio. It can be viewed at Heaven 7.0 - Michael L. Mathews
A Hometown Launch with Global Impact:
The media release from Green Bay, Wisconsin—Titletown, USA recognizes Mathews’ roots and reflects his belief that spiritual awakening often begins in the most familiar places. From Green Bay to the Nations, Heaven 7.0 is positioned to reach millions through AI-enabled global publishing, multi-language release, and digital distribution. There are already 350,000 digital copies being circulated throughout Uganda, Kenya, Ethiopia, and the United States, thanks to the contributions of two incredible men who have written the Forewords for Heaven 7.0: Pastor Robert Kayanja and Minister and Business Leader Rick Piña.
Availability
Heaven 7.0 is available in multiple languages through a new AI publishing platform. Additional information, interviews, speaking requests, and digital media kits can be provided upon request.
Contact
Michael Mathews
715-379-9530
heaven7point0.com
mmathews@heaven7point0.com
Focusonheaven.com
michael.mathews@focusonheaven.com
