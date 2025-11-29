New Multi-Language Book "Heaven 7.0" Unveils a Bold Look at the Future of Heaven, Faith, Revelation, and Technology

Heaven 7.0 is a heaven-breaking exploration of the rapidly expanding intersection between spiritual revelation and accelerating human AI knowledge. Drawing from Scripture, personal encounters, global testimonies, and modern technological metaphors, author Michael L. Mathews unveils a compelling concept: humanity is living in an era where heaven’s realities are increasingly visible, accessible, and transformative. The Kingdom of God will always outpace technology, but will you see and believe it?