William "Bill" Bailey Proudly Announces the Release of "This is My New Foundation"
Matthews, NC, December 01, 2025 --(PR.com)-- William “Bill” Bailey proudly announces the release of This Is My New Foundation, a groundbreaking memoir that reveals an intimate journey through generational trauma, identity, and the courageous work of rebuilding a life from the inside out. Raw, reflective, and unflinchingly honest, Bailey’s memoir traces his transformation from inherited pain to intentional healing—and the moment he chose truth over survival.
This Is My New Foundation uncovers the forces that shaped Bailey’s early years: family secrets, emotional fractures, and the quiet inheritance of unhealed wounds passed from one generation to the next. Rather than simply recounting events, Bailey offers a profound narrative meditation on becoming—becoming aware, becoming whole, and becoming responsible for one’s own story.
“This book represents the moment I chose healing over hiding,” Bailey says. “It’s about reclaiming the parts of ourselves that pain tried to bury.”
Blending memoir, cultural reflection, and personal testimony, Bailey guides readers through the difficult but necessary work of acknowledging hurt while offering hope to anyone seeking a new beginning. His message is clear: a foundation is something you choose, and rebirth is possible at any stage of life.
Key themes explored in the book include:
• Breaking cycles of generational trauma
• Confronting the silence of the past
• The emotional impact of family systems
• The complexities of identity, fatherhood, and legacy
• The journey toward forgiveness, truth, and self-definition
Recognized for his powerful storytelling across memoir and cultural narrative, Bailey delivers a timely and resonant work for readers navigating their own hidden battles. He is also the author of Twins in the Mirror, The Hidden Bruise, and Whitewashing: How Empire Rewrote History — and How We Can Reclaim It. His collection of work gives voice to stories often overlooked or marginalized, offering readers both insight and affirmation.
This Is My New Foundation is available on Amazon, through major book retailers, and in audiobook format.
Rapier Publishing
Email: info@rapiersolutions.com
Website: www.thisismynewfoundation.com
980-521-7208
thisismynewfoundation.com
