Paschal Air, Plumbing & Electric Announces Acquisition of Robison Air Inc., Expanding Service Footprint into Tulsa, Oklahoma

Paschal Air, Plumbing & Electric, a leading home-services provider across the central United States, today announced the acquisition of Robison Air Inc., a distinguished HVAC company serving Tulsa, Oklahoma, and surrounding communities for more than 60 years. This expansion marks Paschal’s 11th location and officially introduces the company’s full suite of HVAC, plumbing, and electrical services to the Tulsa market.
Founded in 1962, Robison Air Inc. is known for its deep community roots, technical expertise, and longstanding commitment to customer care. The company has earned a strong reputation throughout the Tulsa metro, maintaining an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau and achieving recognition as a Trane Elite Dealer and Certified Comfort Specialist.
“Robison Air has spent more than six decades building a legacy of integrity, service, and craftsmanship,” said Charley Boyce, CEO of Paschal Air, Plumbing & Electric. “Their values align seamlessly with Paschal’s commitment to doing things the right way for our customers and our team. It’s an honor to welcome Robison’s employees and customers into the Paschal family — and personally meaningful to expand into the community where I grew up.”
Through the acquisition, Robison Air’s experienced team will continue serving customers with the familiar local care they’ve come to expect, now strengthened by Paschal’s expanded resources, technologies, and service offerings. Customers will now have access to extended service hours from 7 AM to 7 PM Monday through Saturday, no after-hours or overtime charges, and online scheduling tools for added convenience. Paschal’s popular Membership Plans will also be available, covering heating, air conditioning, plumbing, and electrical systems offering added peace of mind for the entire home.
The addition of the Tulsa location continues Paschal’s strategic multi-state growth plan. The acquisition holds special significance for Paschal, as Tulsa has been a long-desired growth market for the company — and is the hometown of Paschal CEO Owner & Operator, Charley Boyce. Over the past several years, the company has expanded through acquisitions in Texas, Oklahoma, Missouri and Arkansas — bringing its customer-first model to more homes and businesses across the region.
About Paschal Air, Plumbing & Electric
Paschal Air, Plumbing & Electric is a third-generation, operator-owned home services company serving Arkansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, and Texas. With more than 350 team members and over five decades of experience, Paschal is recognized for its honesty, technical excellence, and unparalleled customer care. Learn more at gopaschal.com.
About Robison Air Inc.
Robison Air Inc. was founded in 1962 in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and has grown to become one of the region’s most trusted heating and air conditioning providers. Known for exceptional workmanship, community values, and award-winning service, Robison has proudly served both residential and commercial customers across the Tulsa metro for more than 60 years.
Media Contact:
Ashley Cane
Marketing Manager
Paschal Air, Plumbing & Electric
Ashley.cane@gopaschal.com
