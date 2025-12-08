Paschal Air, Plumbing & Electric Announces Acquisition of Robison Air Inc., Expanding Service Footprint into Tulsa, Oklahoma

Paschal Air, Plumbing & Electric, a leading home-services provider across the central United States, today announced the acquisition of Robison Air Inc., a distinguished HVAC company serving Tulsa, Oklahoma, and surrounding communities for more than 60 years. This expansion marks Paschal’s 11th location and officially introduces the company’s full suite of HVAC, plumbing, and electrical services to the Tulsa market.