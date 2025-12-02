NAFA Celebrates Inspirational Leadership of Heather Kane with 2025 Bo Johnson Spirit Award

NAFA, the National Association for Fixed Annuities, presented industry champion Heather Kane with the 2025 Bo Johnson Spirit Award for Lifetime Achievement for her passion for and relentless pursuit of enhancing independent annuity distribution. The award was given at NAFA’s 17th annual Annuity Distribution Summit in Savannah, Ga., in front of NAFA’s largest audience in conference history, many of whom have benefitted from Kane’s collaboration, selflessness and dedication.