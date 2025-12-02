NAFA Celebrates Inspirational Leadership of Heather Kane with 2025 Bo Johnson Spirit Award
NAFA, the National Association for Fixed Annuities, presented industry champion Heather Kane with the 2025 Bo Johnson Spirit Award for Lifetime Achievement for her passion for and relentless pursuit of enhancing independent annuity distribution. The award was given at NAFA’s 17th annual Annuity Distribution Summit in Savannah, Ga., in front of NAFA’s largest audience in conference history, many of whom have benefitted from Kane’s collaboration, selflessness and dedication.
Washington, DC, December 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- NAFA, the National Association for Fixed Annuities, presented industry champion Heather Kane with the 2025 Bo Johnson Spirit Award for Lifetime Achievement for her passion for and relentless pursuit of enhancing independent annuity distribution.This coveted honor recognizes an individual who epitomizes the legacy of Bo Johnson, one of NAFA’s founding supporters who worked tirelessly to build a brighter future for fixed annuities and the professionals who design, distribute and sell them. Each year, NAFA membership at large nominates ethical, conscientious servant leaders deserving of the recognition, and the NAFA board of directors votes to select the honoree from those nominated.
To help kick off the award ceremony, NAFA enlisted Lauri Beck, partner of Simplicity Group; Mark Williams, CEO of Brokers International; Joe Norton, chief strategy officer at EquiTrust; Tony Compton, president of annuity marketing at Advisors Excel; and Tom May, former president of EquiTrust, to share a few words about Kane’s work and its lasting impact in a video tribute. They each communicated personal stories and anecdotes that underscored how Kane has continuously demonstrated the award’s ideals.
Kane has spent the last 25+ years developing a holistic understanding of the industry and being a model of integrity and principled leadership. She served as a sales professional at ING and Liberty Bankers before rising through the ranks to vice president of sales and marketing at EquiTrust. In fact, Kane was one of the first individuals May sought to enlist to help build the company, having demonstrated strong verbal skills, sustained enthusiasm for her work and a unique ability to provide value-added support to those she serves. Her loyalty and unwavering commitment to advisors, IMO colleagues and carrier teammates has delivered immense value to NAFA, to her EquiTrust family and to clients nationwide who are looking to retire more securely.
“Heather embodies the spirit of ‘Iowa nice.’ She treats everyone with respect, listens before reacting and thoughtfully digests complex situations. Her approach is grounded, fair and refreshingly human,” said Jeff Barnes, regional vice president of sales at EquiTrust. “Heather is a standout in every sense and exactly the kind of leader the Bo Johnson Award was made to honor.”
In addition to her sales and marketing prowess, Kane has been integral to refining carrier operations and creating efficiencies that benefit all industry stakeholders. She’s not just been involved but invested in helping shape the direction and integrity of the industry. From her contributions to NAFA’s Government and Legal Affairs Committee, including serving as vice-chair and chair, to her climb through the executive committee on the NAFA board of directors, Kane has played a powerful role in guiding and pursuing NAFA's mission.
“Each year at our Annuity Distribution Summit, presenting the Bo Johnson Spirit Award to a deserving individual is deeply gratifying and humbling. Bo’s contributions, even at such a young age, were immense, and it’s no surprise that our board chose to recognize Heather for making an equally profound impact on our industry and our people,” said Chuck DiVencenzo, NAFA president and CEO. “Heather’s spirit is infectious, and she has a knack for making others feel heard, respected and valued. It’s why our association has repeatedly turned to her to take on some of our most critical leadership roles. Just as she does for her family and friends, she thrives at the intersection of care and advocacy in our business. We celebrate all she has accomplished thus far and anticipate continued notable successes from her for years to come.”
Kane graciously accepted the award in person, thanking those who’ve helped shape her journey: “The growth and energy within NAFA today are remarkable, and I know Bo would be incredibly proud. He believed in NAFA’s future, in the power of connection and in the idea that relationships are what sustain our work. Seeing how far this organization has come is something that fills me with joy and gratitude.”
