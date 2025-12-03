French Tech Entrepreneur Jérémy Zimmermann Expands OptimCar to the U.S., Bringing Advanced AI Solutions to Automotive Dealerships

French Tech Founder & CEO Jérémy Zimmermann announces OptimCar’s U.S. expansion from his new base in St. Petersburg, Florida. He is deploying a next-generation suite of AI tools designed to modernize automotive dealerships, streamline operations, and accelerate the digital transformation of the American automotive industry.