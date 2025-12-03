French Tech Entrepreneur Jérémy Zimmermann Expands OptimCar to the U.S., Bringing Advanced AI Solutions to Automotive Dealerships
French Tech Founder & CEO Jérémy Zimmermann announces OptimCar’s U.S. expansion from his new base in St. Petersburg, Florida. He is deploying a next-generation suite of AI tools designed to modernize automotive dealerships, streamline operations, and accelerate the digital transformation of the American automotive industry.
Tampa, FL, December 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- French Tech Founder & CEO Jeremy Zimmermann announces that OptimCar is preparing to enter the U.S. market from its new base in Tampa, Florida. Already operational and used by automotive professionals across France, OptimCar is now entering an advanced preparation phase to bring its AI-powered platform to dealerships in the United States.
Founded in 2024, OptimCar has grown rapidly in Europe thanks to a suite of digital and AI tools that help automotive professionals save time, increase margins, and automate repetitive daily tasks. The official U.S. launch is scheduled for early 2026, with more features than initially planned, reinforcing OptimCar's ambition to become a major reference in accessible and practical AI for the automotive industry.
"The United States is the most dynamic automotive market in the world," says Jeremy Zimmermann. "We are already well established in France, but setting up in Florida is strategic. Our goal here is to prepare our U.S. launch and bring a new generation of useful, easy-to-use AI tools to independent dealerships."
As part of this upcoming expansion, OptimCar is preparing several strategic innovations for American automotive professionals, including:
AI Virtual Showrooms that instantly place vehicles inside immersive, photorealistic environments.
AI Voice Agents capable of handling calls 24/7 when teams are busy or closed.
New automation modules, added earlier than expected, to further reduce repetitive tasks for dealerships.
This pre-deployment phase, led directly from Florida by Jeremy Zimmermann, marks a key milestone in OptimCar's international development and sets the stage for its arrival in the American automotive market.
For more information, visit: jeremy-zimmermann.com/.
Press Contact:
Jeremy Zimmermann
Email: jeremy@vroomiz.fr
