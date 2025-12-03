Restaurant Owners Warned: New Year-End Tax Assessment Reveals $15K+ in Missed Savings

The Restaurant CPAs have released a free Restaurant Tax Risk Assessment to help operators uncover $15k+ in missed savings before Dec. 31. Built with leading restaurant accounting expert Adam Berebitsky, the tool reveals overlooked credits, tip-related tax issues, depreciation opportunities, and other common blind spots. Owners get a quick, personalized report showing their risk level and where savings may exist.