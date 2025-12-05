Cyber-Psycho Chronicles Surpasses 100 + Awards and Enters 6 Oscar-Qualifying Festivals
Garland, TX, December 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The breakout sci-fi thriller Cyber-Psycho Chronicles continues its extraordinary rise, officially surpassing 100 + film festival awards across just 18 festivals—a milestone rarely achieved in the indie film world.
Building on this momentum, the series has now been submitted to six Academy Award–qualifying festivals, positioning it for potential recognition on the industry’s biggest stage.
“This project keeps breaking barriers, and we’re just getting started,” said creator Harry Keane. “Our team’s relentless dedication, creativity, and passion have fueled every success. We’re keeping the fire burning—and the world is taking notice.”
As Cyber-Psycho Chronicles continues to gain national and international acclaim, fans and industry watchers can expect even more updates in the weeks ahead.
Huge congratulations to the entire cast and crew for their unwavering hard work, commitment, and belief in the project.
www.cyberpsychomovie.com
www.facebook.com/harrykeane
