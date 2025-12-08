New Book "Love is My Religion: The Art of Loving Completely–Mind, Body, and Spirit" Calls Readers Back to What Matters Most
Athens, AL, December 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Chosen with intention and hope, Jan. 8 is the date author and motivational speaker Kevin J. Houston releases what he calls his most transformative work yet: "Love is My Religion: The Art of Loving Completely–Mind, Body, and Spirit," published through K & K Houston Publishing, a subsidiary of K&K Houston Services.
This project arrives with a simple but potentially powerful message: love is not just something we feel—it’s something we practice, embody, and choose daily. Drawing from decades of lived experience, personal growth, and conversations across diverse communities and walks of life, Houston offers a blueprint for returning to what makes life meaningful.
Rooted in practical wisdom and a forward-looking but traditional respect for timeless values, this work reframes love as a holistic way of life—not tied to any one faith tradition, but woven through mental clarity, spiritual grounding, and physical action. “Love is more than an emotion,” Houston explains in the book. “It’s a mindset, a discipline, and a guiding principle that shapes how we think, how we show up, and how we treat one another—even in a world that feels increasingly disconnected.”
Across eight chapters, Houston breaks down love into practical dimensions—mental, spiritual, physical, communal, and global—inviting readers to live out love with intention, gentleness, and courage. The book also includes tools, such as the 40-day practice of love, seven paths of living love, and mini-guides like love at work and love in conflict to help readers reflect and live the message.
According to Houston, this book is written for everyone—believers, seekers, skeptics, and anyone who wants to live with more purpose, clarity, connection, and compassion. Its central idea is simple but powerful: love is the one language the world still understands.
“Love is not a religion you practice once a week,” he writes. “It is a revolution you live every day.”
About the Author
Kevin J. Houston is a writer, IT professional, motivational voice, and aspiring life coach who has spent more than 20 years helping people navigate challenges—technical, professional, and personal. Born and raised in Birmingham, Alabama, he has been speaking encouragement into people’s lives since childhood, creating uplifting content, poems, plays, and motivational messages long before publishing his first book.
Book Availability
Love is My Religion: The Art of Loving Completely – Mind, Body, and Spirit
Release Date: January 8, 2026
Format: Paperback
Publisher: K & K Houston Publishing (a division of K & K Houston Services, LLC)
Available through Amazon, major booksellers.
Contact
Kerensa M. Houston
256-444-7309
https://www.kkhoustonservices.com
