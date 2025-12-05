Autumn Arock Brockman Honored as a Woman of the Month for November 2025 by P.O.W.E.R. Magazine (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
San Angelo, TX, December 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Autumn ARock Brockman of San Angelo, Texas, has been named Woman of the Month for November 2025 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her exceptional leadership and accomplishments in the beauty and cosmetology industry.
About Autumn ARock Brockman
Autumn ARock Brockman is the owner and founder of ARock Beauty & Wellness, a leading salon and spa in San Angelo, Texas. For almost a decade, ARock has been a cornerstone of the community, combining her vision for beauty and wellness with an unwavering commitment to client care. In 2025, she launched an innovative franchise model for ARock, expanding her transformative approach to a global audience.
Brockman’s journey began in Vernon, Texas and took root in San Angelo in the early 1990s, where she initially gained recognition as a published international model. Her true passion emerged in hair, makeup, and advanced esthetics, leading her to become a licensed cosmetologist, LSO, and laser professional. Brockman’s expertise spans esthetics, massage, spa and head spa services, hair, pedicures, and advanced laser treatments. Through her leadership, she empowers both her clients and fellow professionals, emphasizing holistic transformation and growth within the industry. Alongside her industry leadership, Brockman is preparing to launch her new book, “Shiva,” and is developing a major project set for debut early next year.
Well-recognized for her professional excellence, Brockman has received numerous honors. Her accolades include BNS News - San Angelo’s Leader in Beauty & Wellness (2nd year winner, February 2025), USBA - Embracing Excellence (September 2024), BNS - Best in Business America (January 2025), BNS - Best in Business (July 2024), and the Community’s Choice Award in San Angelo (2017 and 2025).
Brockman holds a license in cosmetology from Odessa College and is a candidate in the RN program at Howard College. She is actively pursuing advanced education in new services for ARock Beauty & Wellness under the guidance of the clinic’s MD and DNP.
Always looking to stay current, Brockman’s passion for the field continues into her free time, where she is dedicated to exploring the latest in esthetics, massage, spa, hair, and laser treatments.
For more information, visit https://www.arocksalon.com/.
About P.O.W.E.R. Magazine (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R is an online community as well as a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring professional and famous women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of empowering women who will mentor and inspire each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services, our members can network, collaborate with like-minded professionals, gain recognition and obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
Contact
P.O.W.E.R.Contact
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
Categories