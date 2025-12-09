South Coast Deck Inspections Urges Apartment and Condo Property Managers to Act as SB 721, SB 326, and SB 410 Deadlines Approach

California property managers are being warned that delayed compliance with SB 326, SB 721, and the updated SB 410 could directly jeopardize insurance coverage and real-estate resale value. With thousands of apartment and condominium buildings still overdue for required balcony and exterior elevated element inspections-and many already showing concealed wood deterioration-insurers, lenders, and buyers are increasingly refusing to move forward without proof of compliance.