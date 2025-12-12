Hexordia Partners with Lumyx to Revolutionize Location Data Storytelling for Digital Forensics
Hexordia is thrilled to partner with Lumyx, becoming an authorized reseller of the Lumyx browser-based platform that presents geolocation artifacts. Lumyx transforms complex location evidence from digital forensic sources into clear, compelling narratives for the courtroom. It creates interactive, animated timelines from raw mobile forensics data, simplifying presentations for judges, juries, and prosecutors. This partnership spans sales and training.
McLean, VA, December 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Hexordia, a provider of digital forensic solutions and training, today announced a partnership with Lumyx, becoming an authorized reseller of the company's location data visualization platform. The collaboration aims to equip digital forensic investigators and legal professionals with tools necessary to transform complex location evidence into clear, understandable narratives.
Hexordia’s management stated that the partnership is driven by a shared objective: to provide forensic examiners and prosecutors with tools that deliver findings with clarity and impact. Lumyx assists investigators, examiners, and prosecutors in effectively translating location data into a concise story.
The Lumyx Platform for Location Evidence
In contemporary investigations, location data derived from mobile phones, vehicles, and other digital devices is a crucial component. However, the presentation of raw spreadsheets or static maps can often hinder audience comprehension.
Lumyx is a browser-based platform designed specifically to visualize and simplify complex location evidence. The platform’s features aim to enhance the forensic workflow:
Case Presentations: Lumyx facilitates the creation of clear, interactive presentations. It processes numerous data points into an animated playback synchronized with an event timeline, enabling judges, juries, or stakeholders to follow the sequence of events and grasp the critical timeline.
Workflow Efficiency: The platform is designed for ease of use, featuring a drag-and-drop interface. It enables the rapid upload of location data from existing digital forensics tools.
Compatibility: Lumyx is designed to seamlessly ingest location data from various sources, making it a flexible addition to forensic laboratories.
Narrative Focus: By automating the visualization process, Lumyx allows the investigator, examiner, and prosecutor to focus on the evidentiary narrative, including pinpointing critical movements, establishing alibis, and identifying key moments in the investigation.
The platform simplifies the overall case workflow, from initial investigation through to courtroom presentation, facilitating effective evidence communication for law enforcement, prosecutors, and civil litigators.
Training and Access Integration
As an authorized reseller, Hexordia is a resource for obtaining and integrating Lumyx into forensic toolkits. Hexordia plans to integrate the platform into its educational programs, including the HEWT (Hexordia Expert Witness) course, and will provide access via the Evanole Virtual Machine.
The company will also highlight the platform in upcoming presentations on geolocation artifacts, demonstrating how relevant location artifacts can be presented in court using Lumyx.
For further information regarding the partnership and purchase options, clients are directed to the Hexordia Authorized Reseller – Lumyx page.
