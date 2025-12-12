Hexordia Partners with Lumyx to Revolutionize Location Data Storytelling for Digital Forensics

Hexordia is thrilled to partner with Lumyx, becoming an authorized reseller of the Lumyx browser-based platform that presents geolocation artifacts. Lumyx transforms complex location evidence from digital forensic sources into clear, compelling narratives for the courtroom. It creates interactive, animated timelines from raw mobile forensics data, simplifying presentations for judges, juries, and prosecutors. This partnership spans sales and training.