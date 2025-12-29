Bow West Capital Acquires 207-Unit Millennium Apartments in Dallas, Marking Firm’s First Texas Multifamily Acquisition
Los Angeles, CA, December 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Bow West Capital (“BWC”), a real estate investment, development, and asset management firm, today announced the acquisition of Millennium Apartments, a 207-unit multifamily community located in Dallas, Texas. The property was purchased from a private seller, with Rowan Burch representing the transaction.
Built in 1983, Millennium Apartments offers a competitive amenity package, a well-balanced mix of one- and two-bedroom floor plans, and exceptional connectivity to the greater Dallas–Fort Worth employment corridor. The community boasts recently updated interiors, a strong historical occupancy, and convenient access to major transportation routes.
The acquisition marks Bow West Capital’s first multifamily purchase in Texas as part of the firm’s newly launched national multifamily strategy. BWC expects to deploy approximately $100 million in equity over the next 12 months across high-growth Sunbelt markets.
“This acquisition represents a compelling opportunity to expand into one of the most dynamic multifamily markets in the country,” said Sean Beddoe, President & Founder of Bow West Capital. “We look forward to executing our business plan to enhance the resident experience while delivering strong, risk-adjusted returns for our investors”.
The acquisition increases Bow West Capital’s assets under management to approximately $180 million.
About Bow West Capital
Bow West Capital is a full-service real estate investment, development, and asset management firm focused on opportunistic and value-add strategies across the United States. The firm and its principals have transacted on more than 13,000 units and $1.26 billion in total capitalization across prior and current investment platforms.
Built in 1983, Millennium Apartments offers a competitive amenity package, a well-balanced mix of one- and two-bedroom floor plans, and exceptional connectivity to the greater Dallas–Fort Worth employment corridor. The community boasts recently updated interiors, a strong historical occupancy, and convenient access to major transportation routes.
The acquisition marks Bow West Capital’s first multifamily purchase in Texas as part of the firm’s newly launched national multifamily strategy. BWC expects to deploy approximately $100 million in equity over the next 12 months across high-growth Sunbelt markets.
“This acquisition represents a compelling opportunity to expand into one of the most dynamic multifamily markets in the country,” said Sean Beddoe, President & Founder of Bow West Capital. “We look forward to executing our business plan to enhance the resident experience while delivering strong, risk-adjusted returns for our investors”.
The acquisition increases Bow West Capital’s assets under management to approximately $180 million.
About Bow West Capital
Bow West Capital is a full-service real estate investment, development, and asset management firm focused on opportunistic and value-add strategies across the United States. The firm and its principals have transacted on more than 13,000 units and $1.26 billion in total capitalization across prior and current investment platforms.
Contact
Bow West CapitalContact
David Gutierrez
323-633-1940
www.bow-west.com
David Gutierrez
323-633-1940
www.bow-west.com
Categories