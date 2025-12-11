Loa Carbon Announces Appointment of Adam Goldstein to Board of Directors
Cruise-industry icon will help scale Loa’s ultra-low-carbon e-LNG fuel across global maritime sector.
New York, NY, December 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Loa Carbon today announced the appointment of cruise industry veteran, Adam Goldstein, to the company’s Board of Directors, bolstering its mission to decarbonize the hard-to-abate maritime sector. Oliver Bruxton, Inc., serving as a financial concierge and committed investor in Loa Carbon, sponsored Goldstein’s strategic investment in the business and Board appointment.
Goldstein brings more than three decades of experience steering the cruise and broader maritime industries through periods of rapid growth and technological change. He spent 32 years with Royal Caribbean Group, including serving as Vice Chairman and President & COO of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. and President & CEO of Royal Caribbean International, where he oversaw sales and marketing, hotel and marine operations, supply chain, government relations, and global destination development. He was inducted into the International Maritime Hall of Fame in 2018. Beyond commercial leadership as a board member of companies in sectors including wireless broadband, water purification and logistics software, Goldstein co-chairs the Energy Security Leadership Council (a SAFE affiliate), a coalition of business and military leaders advocating for cleaner, more secure energy systems. His perspective on vessel operations, fuel-supply logistics, and policy will guide Loa Carbon as it deploys modular e-methane plants to serve the rapidly emerging e-LNG market.
“Maritime decarbonization is no longer a distant aspiration. It is an immediate commercial imperative,” said Goldstein. “Loa’s marine e-LNG is a drop-in alternative that works seamlessly with today’s infrastructure. That compatibility will drive down the price of compliance in the near-term, while future-proofing fleets for the stricter emissions requirements on the horizon.”
“Adam has navigated some of the industry’s most complex transitions and understands how operational realities meet regulatory ambition,” said Ryan Shearman, CEO of Loa Carbon. “His insight will be invaluable as we scale production and partner with fleets seeking practical, near-term pathways to net-zero.”
Goldstein joins Loa Carbon at a pivotal moment as the company broadens its partnerships across shipping, port infrastructure, and energy markets. His perspective on global fleet investment, planning, and technology adoption will support Loa’s drive to scale its e-LNG platform and provide reliable low-carbon fuel to leading maritime hubs worldwide.
Oliver Bruxton Inc., a financial concierge and family office project development firm with a growing works portfolio in technology, hospitality, and sustainability, among others, sponsored the appointmenof Adam Goldstein, former Vice Chairman of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. and current co-Chair of the Energy Security Leadership Council (a SAFE affiliate), to Loa Carbon’s Board of Directors. The company also confirms a strategic investment into Loa Carbon, signaling a bold step into the future of energy security and decarbonization.
About Loa Carbon:
Loa Carbon is a pioneer in low-cost electro-fuel production technologies. Loa’s patented Nyx™ reactor converts waste CO₂ and renewable hydrogen into e-methane, a cost-competitive, carbon-neutral, drop-in alternative to fossil methane. Loa’s e-LNG maritime fuel will allow customers to achieve FuelEU Maritime compliance for up to 40% less than traditional LNG. Loa Carbon was founded by veteran climate-tech engineers and is backed by leading climate tech, energy, and infrastructure investors.
For additional information on Loa Carbon, visit loacarbon.com.
Contact:
press@loacarbon.com
Contact
Loa Carbon
Eric Greene
201-877-1829
loacarbon.com
Eric Greene
201-877-1829
loacarbon.com
