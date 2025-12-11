24hourEDU Announces New Mortgage Loan Originator Pre-Licensing Training Approvals in Massachusetts, Idaho, and Nebraska
24hourEDU.com, a top online mortgage training school, received NMLS approval to offer pre-licensing education courses for aspiring Mortgage Loan Originators in Massachusetts, Idaho, and Nebraska. This expansion broadens their national catalog, providing NMLS-mandated training to mortgage professionals (Loan Officers & Mortgage Brokers) seeking licensure in these states.
Boston, MA, December 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- 24hourEDU, the leading online mortgage training school, today announced it has received official National Mortgage Licensing System (NMLS) approval to offer pre-licensing education (PE) courses for aspiring Mortgage Loan Originators (MLOs) in Massachusetts, Idaho, and Nebraska. The addition of these three states significantly expands 24hourEDU’s comprehensive national course catalog, providing essential, NMLS-mandated training to mortgage professionals (Loan Officers & Mortgage Brokers) seeking licensure in these jurisdictions.
The new state-specific mortgage law courses are now available online and are required for any individual seeking to obtain an MLO license in these states:
• Massachusetts: MLOs must complete the 3-hour MA-specific MLO course in addition to the 20-hour SAFE Comprehensive course.
• Idaho: MLOs must complete the 2-hour ID-specific MLO course in addition to the 20-hour SAFE Comprehensive course.
• Nebraska: MLOs must complete the 2-hour NE-specific MLO course in addition to the 20-hour SAFE Comprehensive course.
"Our commitment is to be the most comprehensive and flexible provider of NMLS approved MLO training in the United States," said a Joseph Tollefson, Director of Sales, for 24hourEDU.com. "The approval for Massachusetts, Idaho, and Nebraska allows us to support MLOs in three more critical markets, ensuring they can fulfill their state-specific education requirements conveniently and on their own schedule. This is about making the path to licensure faster and more accessible."
24hourEDU’s NMLS-approved online curriculum is designed to prepare students to pass the SAFE MLO test and gain a solid understanding of the mortgage regulatory landscape. The state specific self-paced platform allows students to start immediately and complete their education on a schedule that fits their professional lives. All courses are tracked through the NMLS and reported electronically upon completion.
About 24hourEDU.com
24hourEDU.com (NMLS Provider ID 1405107) is a premier provider of NMLS-approved pre-licensing and continuing education for the mortgage industry. Dedicated to delivering high-quality, convenient, and affordable online courses, the school helps thousands of students each year achieve and maintain their professional licensing requirements nationwide. All courses are designed by industry experts to ensure students receive the most current and relevant training available. 24hourEDU is further accredited by the BBB - Better Business Bureau and an Affiliate of NAMB - the National Association of Mortgage Brokers.
The new state-specific mortgage law courses are now available online and are required for any individual seeking to obtain an MLO license in these states:
• Massachusetts: MLOs must complete the 3-hour MA-specific MLO course in addition to the 20-hour SAFE Comprehensive course.
• Idaho: MLOs must complete the 2-hour ID-specific MLO course in addition to the 20-hour SAFE Comprehensive course.
• Nebraska: MLOs must complete the 2-hour NE-specific MLO course in addition to the 20-hour SAFE Comprehensive course.
"Our commitment is to be the most comprehensive and flexible provider of NMLS approved MLO training in the United States," said a Joseph Tollefson, Director of Sales, for 24hourEDU.com. "The approval for Massachusetts, Idaho, and Nebraska allows us to support MLOs in three more critical markets, ensuring they can fulfill their state-specific education requirements conveniently and on their own schedule. This is about making the path to licensure faster and more accessible."
24hourEDU’s NMLS-approved online curriculum is designed to prepare students to pass the SAFE MLO test and gain a solid understanding of the mortgage regulatory landscape. The state specific self-paced platform allows students to start immediately and complete their education on a schedule that fits their professional lives. All courses are tracked through the NMLS and reported electronically upon completion.
About 24hourEDU.com
24hourEDU.com (NMLS Provider ID 1405107) is a premier provider of NMLS-approved pre-licensing and continuing education for the mortgage industry. Dedicated to delivering high-quality, convenient, and affordable online courses, the school helps thousands of students each year achieve and maintain their professional licensing requirements nationwide. All courses are designed by industry experts to ensure students receive the most current and relevant training available. 24hourEDU is further accredited by the BBB - Better Business Bureau and an Affiliate of NAMB - the National Association of Mortgage Brokers.
Contact
24hourEDUContact
Jesse Kennedy
888-405-4453
https://24houredu.com
Contact us page: https://24houredu.com/contact
Jesse Kennedy
888-405-4453
https://24houredu.com
Contact us page: https://24houredu.com/contact
Categories