Alice Gunshot Detection Solution to be Featured on National TV, Ted Danson's Advancements TV

AGDS will be featured on the Telly Awards honored show Advancements with Ted Danson, in February of 2026. Advancements covers a vast number of industries and economies, featuring the state-of-the-art technologies and solutions dedicated to shaping, molding, and transforming our world. Advancements with Ted Danson will focus on AGDS, a leader in intelligent safety systems, focused on developing advanced detection solutions that deliver verified, actionable information in real time.