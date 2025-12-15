Alice Gunshot Detection Solution to be Featured on National TV, Ted Danson's Advancements TV
AGDS will be featured on the Telly Awards honored show Advancements with Ted Danson, in February of 2026. Advancements covers a vast number of industries and economies, featuring the state-of-the-art technologies and solutions dedicated to shaping, molding, and transforming our world. Advancements with Ted Danson will focus on AGDS, a leader in intelligent safety systems, focused on developing advanced detection solutions that deliver verified, actionable information in real time.
Atlanta, GA, December 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Advancements series will share how smart-detection technology is expanding protection across sectors.
An upcoming episode of Advancements with Ted Danson will focus on ALICE Gunshot Detection Solutions (AGDS), a leader in intelligent safety systems, who for decades has focused on developing advanced detection solutions that deliver verified, actionable information in real time.
Watch to see how AGDS is transforming how organizations respond to active shooter threats and critical incidents. Viewers will learn about AGDS’s ‘Assisted Response’ platform, which is based on its flagship technology, ALICE360 ProView EVO, and is supported by ALICE Central Call Center’s around the clock monitoring and response services. Hear how the groundbreaking technology provides security teams and first responders with the information they need to act with confidence before they arrive on the scene.
In addition, audiences will learn how ALICE360 identifies the actual concussive force signature generated by a gunshot and couples it with thermal and visual verification, providing a comprehensive picture of what occurred before alerts are sent. See how this multi-sensor approach dramatically improves accuracy, while maintaining respect for privacy, only activating recording when a verified event occurs.
“Our vision is to redefine what intelligent protection means,” said Brad Jarrett, CTO of AGDS. “By integrating real-time verification with intuitive design, we empower organizations to react faster, verify smarter, and protect better.”
ALICE360 is engineered to fit seamlessly into existing security ecosystems. With its plug-and-protect installation, organizations can set up the system in minutes without specialized technicians or complex server infrastructure. Each unit delivers 360° coverage with a detection radius up to 75 feet and integrates with cloud management, GPS tagging, and 24/7 monitoring service.
“We look forward to sharing how Alice Gunshot Detection Solutions continues to set a new standard in proactive security technology designed to protect people where they live, learn, work, and gather,” said Nick Shulman, senior producer for the Advancements series.”
About Alice Gunshot Detection Solutions:
AGDS develops advanced detection solutions for a broad range of environments, including K-12 schools, universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, houses of worship, retail establishments, and government locations, where rapid recognition of violent incidents can save lives. AGDS emphasizes the importance of verified alerts and clear situational awareness to enhance response times and reduce uncertainty during critical moments, and remains dedicated to the belief that safety should depend on precision, speed, and trust—not chance.
For more information, visit www.alicegds.com.
About Advancements:
Advancements is an information-based educational television series that explores recent developments taking place across several industries and economies. With a focus on some of the major innovations responsible for global progress today, the award-winning series goes behind-the-scenes to discover and share how technology and innovation continue to drive the world forward.
Advancements shines a light on several important issues and topics, while featuring an array of cutting-edge improvements, state-of-the-art technologies, and groundbreaking environmental and sustainable solutions. Its team of writers, directors, and producers remain dedicated to consistently producing commercial-free, educational programming for viewers and networks.
For more information, please visit www.AdvancementsTV.com or call 866-496-4065.
