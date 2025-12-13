John F. Avery Chosen as a VIP for 2025 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Fayeteville, NC, December 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide has named John F. Avery of Fayetteville, North Carolina as a VIP for 2025, recognizing his exceptional contributions in government service, military training, and leadership.
About John F. Avery
Avery is a retired sergeant major from the U.S. Army Materiel Command, whose military career spanned several decades and included a number of notable assignments. In 1963, he worked as a guard at Dachau prison near Munich, Germany, prior to its demolition. The following year, he was posted to Berlin and took part in the four-power guard rotation at Spandau Prison, working alongside British, French, and Russian personnel to supervise Nazi war criminals Albert Speer and Rudolf Hess, both incarcerated after the Nuremberg trials.
Throughout his time in the Army, Avery focused on military training and leadership development, playing a key role in various national defense initiatives. His outstanding service has been recognized with numerous honors, such as the Legion of Merit, three Meritorious Service Medals, and the Combat Infantry Badge for his duty in Vietnam, among other awards.
Outside of his military career, Avery remains active in several organizations. He is a committed Mason and supports the National Museum of the United States Army as a sponsor. As a valued member of Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide, he was also selected as a Professional of the Year for 2025, in addition to this most recent honor.
Avery holds a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology, with a minor in Social Work, from Fayetteville State University. In his personal time, he enjoys traveling and fishing.
About Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide
Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide, headquartered in Farmingdale, New York, is a premier international advertising, networking, and publishing organization. For over two decades, they have connected accomplished professionals across diverse industries through their comprehensive online directory at www.strww.com. The platform serves executives and professionals in business, law, education, healthcare, medicine, fine arts, IT, government, science, real estate, entertainment, and numerous other fields.
