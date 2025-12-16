Up & Coming "Real Estate Queen" Joins Global Family Office Investment Summit Advisory Board
Kristina Krykhtin, often referred to as the “Real Estate Queen,” has joined the Global Family Office Advisory Board and will speak at its Dubai summit. Recognized as Ms. Florida Entrepreneur, she continues to lead conversations on entrepreneurship, real estate investing, and purposeful wealth creation.
Sunny Isles Beach, FL, December 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Kristina Krykhtin is proud to announce her partnership with the Global Family Office, joining their Advisory Board and serving as a VIP Speaker at the upcoming summit in Dubai.
“We’re thrilled to have Kristina as part of the Global Family Office Investment Summit team. She truly embodies a spirit of purposeful leadership and will add great value to the Summit Series. Having her present at the Miami Summit demonstrated that she adds authenticity, discipline, and vision to every conversation. She’s committed to empowering others to build wealth and be the best they can be. What a wonderful addition to our Summit family!” said Anthony Ritossa.
Recognized as Ms. Florida Entrepreneur, Kristina continues to enhance the conversation around business entrepreneurship, real estate investing, and the power of building wealth through the right partnerships, including her work with Astor Capital.
Kristina has done many speaking engagements on the importance of being the CEO of your own mind and body, where she emphasizes the value of mastering yourself before scaling as a mega entrepreneur in the real world. Recently, she appeared alongside real estate expert Daniel Kaufman on The Buy & Build Show, sharing her personal insights on multifamily investing, growing businesses, and building wealth with a purpose. While this collaboration was educational and leadership-focused, it highlights her commitment to connecting with top industry leaders to equip investors worldwide.
Her mission is clear: to create impact, empower investors, and help shape a world where wealth is built with purpose and vision.
“We’re thrilled to have Kristina as part of the Global Family Office Investment Summit team. She truly embodies a spirit of purposeful leadership and will add great value to the Summit Series. Having her present at the Miami Summit demonstrated that she adds authenticity, discipline, and vision to every conversation. She’s committed to empowering others to build wealth and be the best they can be. What a wonderful addition to our Summit family!” said Anthony Ritossa.
Recognized as Ms. Florida Entrepreneur, Kristina continues to enhance the conversation around business entrepreneurship, real estate investing, and the power of building wealth through the right partnerships, including her work with Astor Capital.
Kristina has done many speaking engagements on the importance of being the CEO of your own mind and body, where she emphasizes the value of mastering yourself before scaling as a mega entrepreneur in the real world. Recently, she appeared alongside real estate expert Daniel Kaufman on The Buy & Build Show, sharing her personal insights on multifamily investing, growing businesses, and building wealth with a purpose. While this collaboration was educational and leadership-focused, it highlights her commitment to connecting with top industry leaders to equip investors worldwide.
Her mission is clear: to create impact, empower investors, and help shape a world where wealth is built with purpose and vision.
Contact
Absolut Enterprise LLCContact
Kristina Krykhtin
561-559-6800
kristinakrykhtin.com
Kristina Krykhtin
561-559-6800
kristinakrykhtin.com
Categories