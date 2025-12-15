Superaides to Launch in Fairfax and Loudoun Counties
SuperAides to Launch On-Demand, Non-Medical Companion Care to Meet Growing Senior Needs in Fairfax and Loudoun Counties- Jan - Feb 2026
Fairfax, VA, December 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- SuperAides, a new and emerging companion care company, is announcing its upcoming launch in Fairfax and Loudoun counties in Jan- Feb 2026. SuperAides is dedicated to filling a critical gap in senior care by offering on-demand, non-medical, and non-skilled companion services that support older adults with companion needs, social engagement, and peace of mind—exactly when help is needed.
As families manage increasingly busy lives, seniors often find themselves waiting for assistance with routine activities. SuperAides was created for those moments when, for example, an elderly mother wants to go shopping to the mall or attend a hair appointment, but her daughter or family caregiver is unavailable. A compassionate SuperAides companion steps in to provide emotional support, companionship, and reassurance, ensuring seniors are not left isolated or dependent on rigid schedules.
SuperAides companions accompany clients to doctor’s offices, MRI and laboratory visits, grocery shopping, and other errands. These services are strictly non-medical and non-skilled in nature, focusing on companionship, assistance, and presence—not clinical care or medical decision-making. In addition, SuperAides offers in-home companionship, including playing games, engaging in meaningful conversation, or accompanying clients for walks in the park, helping seniors stay active, socially connected, and emotionally supported. All services are offered at a fairly affordable price to make companion care more accessible.
Safety and trust are central to the SuperAides mission. All SuperAides companions are carefully vetted and security-screened before joining the team, ensuring families can feel confident welcoming them into their homes and lives. The company is committed to matching seniors with compassionate, reliable individuals who genuinely enjoy supporting older adults.
One of the company’s investors, Mega K, expressed her excitement about the launch, “I’m thrilled to see SuperAides coming to Fairfax and Loudoun counties. There is a clear unmet need for flexible, non-medical companion care, and SuperAides is addressing it thoughtfully. I’m especially encouraged by the strong interest from Certified Nursing Assistants, home and personal care aides, nurses, and other medical professionals who want to contribute their compassion and experience in a non-clinical role.”
SuperAides has already received numerous applications online and through the SuperAides app, reflecting strong community interest.
With a focus on dignity, companionship, safety, and responsiveness, SuperAides aims to become a trusted companion service for seniors and families across Northern Virginia.
For more information, visit https://superaides.com.
Tel: 571-678-2433
