Four Industry Veterans Launch Vereo Partners: Bringing Enterprise-Level Benefits Expertise to the Northwest's Mid-Market Employers

Four veteran benefits professionals with over 120 years of combined experience have launched Vereo Partners, a new employee benefits brokerage firm serving mid-market employers across the Pacific Northwest. Launched on December 11, 2025, by Brandon Boynton, Faina Marsh, Ryan Murphy, and Jason Schilperoort, the firm brings enterprise-level benefits expertise to organizations that typically lack access to Fortune 1000-caliber strategic consulting.