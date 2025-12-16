Four Industry Veterans Launch Vereo Partners: Bringing Enterprise-Level Benefits Expertise to the Northwest's Mid-Market Employers
Four veteran benefits professionals with over 120 years of combined experience have launched Vereo Partners, a new employee benefits brokerage firm serving mid-market employers across the Pacific Northwest. Launched on December 11, 2025, by Brandon Boynton, Faina Marsh, Ryan Murphy, and Jason Schilperoort, the firm brings enterprise-level benefits expertise to organizations that typically lack access to Fortune 1000-caliber strategic consulting.
Seattle, WA, December 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- After years of helping build a benefits practice at a top 100 brokerage, four veteran partners announce the launch of Vereo Partners. With over 120 years of combined experience, Vereo Partners is built from the ground up with a singular focus: bringing enterprise-level solutions to the organizations that need them most.
Vereo Partners delivers a fundamental reimagining of what benefits brokerage should be. Combining the latest AI-empowered brokerage tools with enterprise-level experience and guidance, Vereo puts strategy over spreadsheets and uses technology to enhance, not replace, the relationships that are so important to a successful employee benefits broker partnership.
"We built Vereo to prove that middle market employers deserve the same strategic expertise and dedicated attention as enterprise scale organizations. Every client gets our best thinking, our full resources, and a true partnership." - Brandon Boynton, Managing Partner at Vereo Partners
Faina Marsh added, "After more than two decades in this industry, I've never been more excited about what we've built. Vereo represents everything I believe benefits brokerage should be, proactive, strategic, and deeply caring. We're not trying to serve everyone; we're focused on serving the right clients exceptionally well."
"The Pacific Northwest is home to some of the most innovative and ambitious companies in the country," said Ryan Murphy. "We built Vereo to be the benefits partner these organizations deserve, one that understands their growth trajectory, anticipates their challenges, and brings solutions that drive competitive advantage. We're here to help our clients win."
Jason Schilperoort emphasized, "This is about building something that lasts. Deep partnerships with clients who are going places, delivering work we're proud of, and proving that doing right by people and doing good business are the same thing. The future of benefits brokerage isn't about getting bigger; it's about getting better. That's what Vereo represents."
Vereo Partners officially launched December 11, 2025.
About Vereo Partners
Vereo Partners is an employee benefits brokerage firm serving emerging and mid-market employers throughout the Pacific Northwest. Founded by four industry veterans supported by over 120 years of combined experience, Vereo delivers enterprise-level benefits expertise through a relationship-driven, proactive service model. The firm specializes in strategic benefits consulting for best-in-class employers with industry focus on technology, life science, nonprofits, advanced manufacturing and professional services.
For more information, visit www.vereopartners.com.
Contact
Vereo PartnersContact
Ryan Murphy
206-769-8038
vereopartners.com
Categories