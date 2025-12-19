Gardens to Generosity: Gary Oppenheimer’s Mission to End Food Waste Highlighted on Legacy Makers TV

Gary Oppenheimer, founder of AmpleHarvest.org, is featured on Legacy Makers TV, highlighting his journey from community garden director to leading a national nonprofit connecting millions of gardeners with local food pantries. The episode explores how AmpleHarvest.org redirects surplus garden produce to families in need across all 50 states, reducing food waste and improving access to fresh, healthy food.