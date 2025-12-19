Gardens to Generosity: Gary Oppenheimer’s Mission to End Food Waste Highlighted on Legacy Makers TV
Gary Oppenheimer, founder of AmpleHarvest.org, is featured on Legacy Makers TV, highlighting his journey from community garden director to leading a national nonprofit connecting millions of gardeners with local food pantries. The episode explores how AmpleHarvest.org redirects surplus garden produce to families in need across all 50 states, reducing food waste and improving access to fresh, healthy food.
Newfoundland, NJ, December 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- AmpleHarvest.org founder Gary Oppenheimer — the “food-waste warrior” who turned surplus garden produce into nourishment for hungry families — will be featured in an upcoming episode of Legacy Makers TV. The show profiles influential entrepreneurs and changemakers who have built powerful social-impact ventures from the ground up.
Legacy Makers TV tells the story of Oppenheimer’s journey at https://insidesuccess.tv/programs/legacymakerstvcomgary-oppenheimer—from early days as a community-garden director to leading a nationwide nonprofit that connects millions of home gardeners with local food pantries across all 50 states. The episode provides a behind-the-scenes look at how AmpleHarvest.org works, the challenges overcome, and the lasting impact of its simple but powerful model: redirecting garden bounty to families in need.
“More food isn’t the answer to hunger—it’s using the food we already have,” says Oppenheimer. “AmpleHarvest.org eliminates historic barriers to healthy fresh food access—proving that big change can start with one small action.”
This feature couldn’t come at a better time. With thousands of food pantries and millions of gardeners now connected through AmpleHarvest.org, the episode is expected to raise awareness among new donors, volunteers, and gardeners who want to help fight hunger — especially during the holiday season when food insecurity spikes.
About AmpleHarvest.org
Founded in 2009, AmpleHarvest.org is a nationwide nonprofit that empowers millions of gardeners to donate their garden surplus to local food pantries. By leveraging technology rather than logistics, the organization fights hunger and food waste simultaneously. AmpleHarvest.org works with more than 8,300 food pantries across all 50 states, connecting growers and families in need within the same community. Learn more at AmpleHarvest.org.
Legacy Makers TV tells the story of Oppenheimer’s journey at https://insidesuccess.tv/programs/legacymakerstvcomgary-oppenheimer—from early days as a community-garden director to leading a nationwide nonprofit that connects millions of home gardeners with local food pantries across all 50 states. The episode provides a behind-the-scenes look at how AmpleHarvest.org works, the challenges overcome, and the lasting impact of its simple but powerful model: redirecting garden bounty to families in need.
“More food isn’t the answer to hunger—it’s using the food we already have,” says Oppenheimer. “AmpleHarvest.org eliminates historic barriers to healthy fresh food access—proving that big change can start with one small action.”
This feature couldn’t come at a better time. With thousands of food pantries and millions of gardeners now connected through AmpleHarvest.org, the episode is expected to raise awareness among new donors, volunteers, and gardeners who want to help fight hunger — especially during the holiday season when food insecurity spikes.
About AmpleHarvest.org
Founded in 2009, AmpleHarvest.org is a nationwide nonprofit that empowers millions of gardeners to donate their garden surplus to local food pantries. By leveraging technology rather than logistics, the organization fights hunger and food waste simultaneously. AmpleHarvest.org works with more than 8,300 food pantries across all 50 states, connecting growers and families in need within the same community. Learn more at AmpleHarvest.org.
Contact
AmpleHarvest.orgContact
Gary Oppenheimer
267-536-9880
AmpleHarvest.org/presskit
Follow AmpleHarvest.org at Twitter.com/AmpleHarvest, Facebook.com/AmpleHarvest.org
Gary Oppenheimer
267-536-9880
AmpleHarvest.org/presskit
Follow AmpleHarvest.org at Twitter.com/AmpleHarvest, Facebook.com/AmpleHarvest.org
Categories